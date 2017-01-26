Ingram Micro Commerce & Fulfillment Achieves Projected Holiday Volume Expectation and Exceeds in Customer Experience and Transparency

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- Ingram Micro Commerce & , a strategic business unit of Ingram Micro Inc., achieved growth results that align with Forrester's pre-Holiday projection of a 13% increase in orders for holiday 2016.

During the 2016 holiday season Ingram Micro Commerce & Fulfillment's global network experienced a more than 13-percent increase during the holiday time frame of Thanksgiving Day to Christmas Day. In order to manage the growth, incremental capacity was added across the global network in major markets such as Los Angeles and Mexico City. The most significant increase regionally was in EMEA with a more than 24-percent increase in order volume. The company reported significant growth in apparel and accessories in mainland Europe locations.

Supporting increased volume and the incremental capacity added, transparency and ensuring a positive customer experience was at the core of a successful peak season. This year, Ingram Micro Commerce & Fulfillment introduced Shipwire Status, which provides real-time updates on the Shipwire Platform and notifications of any warehouse and carrier delays or issues. Shipwire Status allows customers to subscribe to system, warehouse and carrier alerts via email and SMS. Beyond the Shipwire Status page, same day shipping metrics were provided to customers on a daily basis and clear escalation paths were outlined.

In addition, Ingram Micro Commerce & Fulfillment continues to strengthen and integrate the power of the Shipwire Platform across its global network and leverage additional capacity within Europe through the Docdata acquisition. The business unit reached a customer service milestone with its 24/5 customer care support this holiday season providing support to customers in countries around the world.

"Heading into peak, our goal was simple -- meet service-level commitments so that our clients' customers would get their holiday packages on time, and provide transparency and responsiveness in every aspect of our business," said Kenoy Lim, director of customer success for Ingram Micro Commerce & Fulfillment. "We also wanted our customers to have access to the answers they needed when they needed them. Leading into holiday 2016, we communicated our progress to clients and had clear escalation paths for them, even providing on-going operational metrics on a dedicated Peak Performance webpage. The results and feedback we received from our customers have far exceeded our expectations."

Ingram Micro Commerce & Fulfillment on-site peak planning begins as early as January, partnering with clients to ensure projection accuracy and overall client and customer satisfaction.

Ingram Micro Commerce & Fulfillment offers an unrivaled global infrastructure to propel the global growth of brands and retailers. Powered by its award-winning Shipwire Platform and the scale of Ingram Micro's 154 distribution centers in 45 countries, the Company provides B2B and B2C and commerce solutions. The largest brands and retailers in the world trust Ingram Micro Commerce & Fulfillment to deliver exceptional buyer experiences for every order, every day, everywhere. With access to the unique growth opportunities of the world's largest tech distributor and a network of more than 200,000 resellers, Ingram Micro Commerce & Fulfillment offers enterprise solutions for the future of global commerce. Find out more at .

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships all set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Find more at.

Yolanda Kokayi



Director of Marketing

Ingram Micro Commerce & Fulfillment





More information:

http://www.IngramMicro.com



PressRelease by

Ingram Micro Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/26/2017 - 17:56

Language: English

News-ID 520214

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ingram Micro Inc.

Stadt: IRVINE, CA





Number of hits: 69



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease