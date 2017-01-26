Zaful is implementing a Multilingual and Localization Strategy

Zaful, the one-stop online shop for trendy, daring, exciting, and edgy fashion apparel is implementing a multilingual and localization strategy. This is in a bid to make the shopping experience for customers from other countries, such as the French, have a smooth experience and feel at home while accessing the site.

In the past 2 years, most of the sales were coming only from English speaking countries. But ZAFUL brand is getting known by people, including non-English speaking countries, who have also started to follow ZAFUL. We are expanding our operating team into a multilingual team to fulfill multilingual clients requirement, said ZAFULs Chief Operating Officer, Leo.



In the 4th quarter of 2016, ZAFUL has added a new French site and also a dozen of new job positions. ZAFUL hired French native speakers to manage and to operate the new French site. To increase the user experience of the site, the contexts and culture of the site are all in French. Based on the statistics, French customers have increased by up to 150%, and the sales of the French site are increasing drastically.



The implication of this is that French customers will be able to access the site in their local language. The French customers will be able to benefit all what their English counterparts have been benefiting from the online fashion shop. Some of these benefits include affordable collections for redefining trends, design excellence and exceptional quality to satisfy the needs of every aspiring fashionista.



ZAFUL will add Spanish and Arabic site soon to improve multilingual and localization strategy.



Leo says that the vision of the company is to provide the latest in compelling designs for the fashionably hip along with providing exceptional value, quality, and superb customer service. Leo added, We offer a select choice of clothing, shoes, accessories, and more to deck out your wardrobe with style.





Zaful has exciting brands which consist of emerging new designers and their discerning buyers which by extension includes the French, who have a keen eye for the best look anywhere, can always find a style that fits their exact need. This is because for Zaful, fashion is more than just a style; it also represents their aspirations, which is why their designs are unique and perfect for every individual regardless of their fashion style and taste.



Zaful is for those who embrace inspired cutting edge fashion that is way ahead of the trend curve, and now the French can also get the best of what Zaful has to offer.



About ZAFUL

ZAFUL is an international fashion online shopping site. They have been in business for over 3 years and have been operating globally for 3 years, since its inception, in business and online retailing. They enjoy patronage from customers from around the world, and they have continued to expand and enjoy patronage from both old and new customers all over the world.



