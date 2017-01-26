Brampton Investment Property Real Estate Consultation Updated Services Launched

Lorne Deffett & Tony Brayley sales reps for Exit Realty Hare Brokerage, a Brampton, Ontario real estate agency, launched an updated range of investment property and real estate consultation services. They help buyers and sellers to connect and provide senior property and investment property services.

Lorne Deffett & Tony Brayley (The BrayleyDeffett Team), sales reps for Exit Realty Hare (Peel) Brokerage, a real estate agency in Brampton, Ontario, launched an updated range of investment property and real estate consultation services.



More information is available at http://brayleydeffett.com.



While the recent proliferation of online property selling and buying services might make working with a Brampton real estate agent obsolete, the advantages of hiring professional real estate help far outweigh the moderate financial saving of handling property transactions oneself.



Real estate agents can help both buyers and sellers connect with interested parties by giving them access to a wide property market. Professional property experts will set up meetings, make appointments and handle all other preliminary buyer-seller interactions.



Furthermore, professional real estate agents can help their clients navigate the often-complex legal aspects of closing contracts, dealing with mortgages and understanding all legal conditions of property transactions. This saves considerable time for both buyers and sellers, and avoids potential legal pitfalls which might otherwise cause considerable financial costs.



Exit Realty Hare (Peel) Brokerage, is a professional Brampton real estate agency which employs a number of sales reps, of which two are Lorne Deffett & Tony Brayley (The BrayleyDeffett Team), and have updated their range of property investment services to cater for the latest market trends.



The Brampton agency provides complete real estate services for both buyers and sellers, taking into account the clients needs in determining the best course of action. Through BrayleyDeffett's large market reach accumulated over sixty years of professional experience, combined, the sales reps strive to facilitate adequate property transactions as quickly as possible, often securing record-setting prices for their customers properties.





Exit Realty Hare (Peel) Brokerage also offers investment property services for landlords looking to maximize the potential of, or expand their properties. The Brampton real estate agency provides full property management services, helping landlords find and scan tenants according to their specific criteria.



Finally, the company also offers senior housing services for Brampton clients looking for a retirement residence.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting [http://brayleydeffett.com](http://brayleydeffett.com/), or by visiting the agencys office at:



134 Queen Street East Brampton, Ontario L6V 1B2.



The BrayleyDeffett Team can also be reached by calling (416) 315-0726.





