Cherwell Expands Service Management Offerings with Introduction of Facilities Management Solution

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherwell
Software announced today the release of its Facilities Management mergeable
application (mAppTM), the first of a series of soon-to-be-released solutions
that offer robust, line-of-business capabilities to organizations worldwide.
This release highlights Cherwell's commitment to delivering upon a broad
Enterprise Service Management strategy that empowers IT organizations to deliver
business solutions beyond the traditional boundaries of IT.
It also positions Cherwell's own Enterprise Service Management (ESM)
offerings as viable and credible alternatives to those developed by ServiceNow,
a service management vendor that has entered the ESM space.
This new mApp solution allows Cherwell customers to easily merge Facilities
Management functionality into their existing Cherwell environments or offer a
standalone set of capabilities to Facilities departments seeking to automate and
streamline business processes on behalf of their internal customers.
Cherwell's Facilities Management mApp includes a dedicated service catalog,
knowledgebase, and dashboards, and offers Facilities teams the ability to
configure automated workflows related to tracking and managing day-to-day work
orders, work assignments, maintenance tasks, and Facilities-related projects.
These capabilities replace email, spreadsheets, and inferior tools as a primary
means of managing Facilities workloads, and allow Facilities Management
processes to scale to meet the growing demands of the business.
"The majority of our customers already use Cherwell to improve business
processes across the enterprise," said Matthew Peeples, Senior Director of
Enterprise Service Management at Cherwell. "This new mApp solution, and many
more to come, allows IT organizations to apply IT service management principles
and processes to areas outside of IT, and-more importantly-rapidly deliver value
to the business. In a world in which IT's value is constantly questioned, these
capabilities put IT back in the driver's seat by serving as strategic partners
within the enterprise."
