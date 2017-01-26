Cherwell Expands Service Management Offerings with Introduction of Facilities Management Solution

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Release Signals Company's Commitment to Comprehensive Enterprise Service

Management Strategy



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherwell

Software announced today the release of its Facilities Management mergeable

application (mAppTM), the first of a series of soon-to-be-released solutions

that offer robust, line-of-business capabilities to organizations worldwide.

This release highlights Cherwell's commitment to delivering upon a broad

Enterprise Service Management strategy that empowers IT organizations to deliver

business solutions beyond the traditional boundaries of IT.



It also positions Cherwell's own Enterprise Service Management (ESM)

offerings as viable and credible alternatives to those developed by ServiceNow,

a service management vendor that has entered the ESM space.



This new mApp solution allows Cherwell customers to easily merge Facilities

Management functionality into their existing Cherwell environments or offer a

standalone set of capabilities to Facilities departments seeking to automate and

streamline business processes on behalf of their internal customers.



Cherwell's Facilities Management mApp includes a dedicated service catalog,

knowledgebase, and dashboards, and offers Facilities teams the ability to

configure automated workflows related to tracking and managing day-to-day work

orders, work assignments, maintenance tasks, and Facilities-related projects.

These capabilities replace email, spreadsheets, and inferior tools as a primary

means of managing Facilities workloads, and allow Facilities Management

processes to scale to meet the growing demands of the business.



"The majority of our customers already use Cherwell to improve business

processes across the enterprise," said Matthew Peeples, Senior Director of

Enterprise Service Management at Cherwell. "This new mApp solution, and many



more to come, allows IT organizations to apply IT service management principles

and processes to areas outside of IT, and-more importantly-rapidly deliver value

to the business. In a world in which IT's value is constantly questioned, these

capabilities put IT back in the driver's seat by serving as strategic partners

within the enterprise."



More information about Cherwell's Facilities Management mApp can be found here.



Connect with Cherwell

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter ((at)Cherwell)

Google+

Cherwell Blog

YouTube



About Cherwell Software

A global leader in IT service management and IT asset management, Cherwell

empowers IT to lead through the use of powerful and intuitive technology that

enables better, faster, and more affordable innovation. The Cherwell® Service

Management platform is built from the ground up with a unique codeless

architecture that enables rapid time to value, infinite flexibility, and

frictionless upgrades every time-at a fraction of the cost and complexity of

legacy solutions. Because of Cherwell's focus on delivering solutions that are

easy to configure, customize, and use, IT organizations extend Cherwell to solve

a wide range of IT and business problems. With an unwavering commitment to

putting customers first and being easy to do business with, Cherwell enjoys

98%+ customer satisfaction. Cherwell has a global network of expert partners

serving customers in more than 40 countries. Corporate headquarters are in

Colorado, USA, with global offices in the United Kingdom, Germany and Australia.



Media Contact

Christy Vojvodich, Cherwell Software

Phone: +1 (719) 822-4345

Email: media(at)cherwell.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Cherwell Software via GlobeNewswire











PressRelease by

Cherwell Software

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/26/2017 - 17:55

Language: English

News-ID 520223

Character count: 4337

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Cherwell Software

Stadt: Denver





Number of hits: 24



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease