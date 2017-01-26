       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Mapmaker AND sees requests for geocoding rising after Google changes pricing policy

ID: 520224
(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands - 26 January 2017 - Since Google's
policy change that has dramatically increased their pricing, AND experiences a
rise of requests for geocoding services. Geocoding is the process of
transforming a postal address description to a geographic location.

AND CEO Hugo van der Linde: "For years AND has provided premium quality
geocoding. Of course, we are happy to see an increased demand for our geocoding
services as a response to Google changing their pricing policy for heavy
geocoding users and are committed to the highest level of uninterrupted service
for our users."

Geocoding by AND is based on the AND proprietary digital maps. The proprietary
database of AND has street level data up-to house number levels for Canada, the
United States and all Western European countries. The rest of the world is
offered on neighborhood or city level. For the United States, AND also offers
(reverse) geocoding based on the Zip+4 codes to coordinates.

Geocoding is the process of transforming a postal address description to a
location. This is a spatial representation in numerical coordinates. On the
other hand, reversed geocoding converts the numerical coordinates to a
description of a location, usually the name of a place or a postal address.

Geocoding is used in services like turn-by-turn navigation, routing, local
search, GIS analysis, decision making workflow, transaction mash-up, or used
into larger business processes. Further, along with the GPS coordinate it
provides location data for geotagging media, such as photographs or RSS items.

Companies believing they would benefit from the AND Geocoding services, want to
license the AND data to build their own geocoder, use the AND geocoder API or
are interested in batch geocoding, contact AND at geocoding(at)and.com or visit
http://www.and.com/geocoding.



About AND
AND is one of only four companies that offer worldwide proprietary digital map
data and the only independent one. AND thereby focuses on innovative map data
technologies to create better and more relevant map data. For years now AND has
successfully continued to grow and as a listed company, was awarded Best
Performer in 2013 and 2015 at the Euronext.





Date: 01/26/2017
Language: English
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z