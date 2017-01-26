Mapmaker AND sees requests for geocoding rising after Google changes pricing policy

Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands - 26 January 2017 - Since Google's

policy change that has dramatically increased their pricing, AND experiences a

rise of requests for geocoding services. Geocoding is the process of

transforming a postal address description to a geographic location.



AND CEO Hugo van der Linde: "For years AND has provided premium quality

geocoding. Of course, we are happy to see an increased demand for our geocoding

services as a response to Google changing their pricing policy for heavy

geocoding users and are committed to the highest level of uninterrupted service

for our users."



Geocoding by AND is based on the AND proprietary digital maps. The proprietary

database of AND has street level data up-to house number levels for Canada, the

United States and all Western European countries. The rest of the world is

offered on neighborhood or city level. For the United States, AND also offers

(reverse) geocoding based on the Zip+4 codes to coordinates.



Geocoding is the process of transforming a postal address description to a

location. This is a spatial representation in numerical coordinates. On the

other hand, reversed geocoding converts the numerical coordinates to a

description of a location, usually the name of a place or a postal address.



Geocoding is used in services like turn-by-turn navigation, routing, local

search, GIS analysis, decision making workflow, transaction mash-up, or used

into larger business processes. Further, along with the GPS coordinate it

provides location data for geotagging media, such as photographs or RSS items.



Companies believing they would benefit from the AND Geocoding services, want to

license the AND data to build their own geocoder, use the AND geocoder API or

are interested in batch geocoding, contact AND at geocoding(at)and.com or visit

http://www.and.com/geocoding.





About AND

AND is one of only four companies that offer worldwide proprietary digital map

data and the only independent one. AND thereby focuses on innovative map data

technologies to create better and more relevant map data. For years now AND has

successfully continued to grow and as a listed company, was awarded Best

Performer in 2013 and 2015 at the Euronext.











