Publicis Groupe Governance as of June 1, 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





* Arthur Sadoun named Chairman & CEO

* Steve King to join the Management Board (Directoire)

* Maurice Lévy nominated to take on role of Chairman of the Supervisory Board

(Conseil de Surveillance)





PARIS, January 26, 2017 - The Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC

40] Supervisory Board (Conseil de Surveillance) has chosen Arthur Sadoun to

succeed Maurice Lévy as Chairman & CEO of Publicis Groupe.



With the support of the Nominating Committee and Maurice Lévy, Elisabeth

Badinter, the Chair of the Supervisory Board and President of the Nominating

Committee, have led a thorough analy­sis. They concluded that the Groupe is rich

with talent, leaving no need to search for an external candidate.



Beginning June 1, 2017, Arthur Sadoun will become Chairman & CEO, presiding over

the Management Board (Directoire), which will also be strengthened with the

arrival of Steve King, currently CEO of Publicis Media. Steve King will join

current Management Board members Jean-Michel Etienne, Executive Vice President-

CFO, and Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner, Secretary General.



This management team will be able to count on the world-class leaders and the

full range of the Groupe's expertise in transformation including, Alan Wexler

and Chip Register of Publicis.Sapient, Nick Colucci of Publicis Health, Jarek

Ziebinski of Publicis One, and Rishad Tobaccowala for strategy and our client-

centric approach.



One of the points of pride for the Supervisory Board and one of the reasons for

Publicis Groupe's success are the incredible expertise found across the Groupe,

allowing clients access to The Power of One - an approach tailored to best fit

client needs, at the service of their own transformations, in a constantly



changing world.



Elisabeth Badinter stated: "The highly respected professional qualities of

Arthur Sadoun, his unique understanding of clients and their needs, his

accomplishments both during his time at Publicis Groupe and before, and his

human qualities, all make him the prime candidate. He will be able to count on

Steve King, who is joining the Management Board, as well as Jean-Michel Etienne

and Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner, members of the Management Board. On behalf of

the Supervisory Board, we have every confidence in this team to meet the

challenges ahead.



The Supervisory Board and myself would like to particularly note the exceptional

work accomplished under the stewardship and thanks to the personal commitment of

Maurice Lévy over the last 30 years; our Groupe has profoundly transformed

itself, ranked today not only as the 3(rd) group globally but above all as the

1(st) when it comes to the engine of the future: digital. It would be too long

to list all of the accomplishments achieved under his direction. It suffices to

say that, over this period, our headcount went from around 3,000 people to

nearly 80,000; our revenue has multiplied by nearly 50 and our market

capitalization by close to 100. I would like to warmly thank him and tell him

how much the Supervisory Board and myself are grateful to him.



Succession is never an easy task and this is the reason why I very much insisted

that Maurice Lévy remain at our side to provide Arthur Sadoun with guidance in

and recommendations for his difficult task. Therefore, I have proposed that

Maurice Lévy join the Supervisory Board as Chairman, if the shareholders agree

with my recommendation and that of the Supervisory Board at the next Annual

General Meeting."



Effectively, the Supervisory Board has proposed that Maurice Lévy, upon

completion of his mandate, join as Chairman. This proposition will be submitted

to a vote by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2017.



Maurice Lévy declared: "First of all, I'd like to warmly congratulate Arthur. I

am extremely happy with this choice, which is the most appropriate and judicious

for the future of our Groupe, and congratulate Arthur warmly. It's not just any

choice, it's a measured and well thought out choice that opens new doors for the

future of our amazing Groupe. I have known Arthur for many years. We have worked

very closely together. He is a seasoned professional with an inspiring vision of

our industry and of our clients' needs. He knows them well, he understands them

well and he knows how to deliver the solutions and services they need to grow,

develop and transform by selecting the best talent. He has the intelligence, the

energy and the passion necessary to master our trade in a connected world that

is changing and evolving constantly. He's also a man with admirable human

qualities. It is all this together that will drive him, with the help of his

team, to lead the Groupe on the path to success and to rise above any obstacle.

In handing him the "keys to the future", (as Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet, the

founder of Publicis said to me) the Supervisory Board has made an excellent

choice. I have every confidence.



Particularly since Arthur will be able to count on a first-rate team. The

Supervisory Board has made a point to highlight Steve's path, talent and

unquestionable accomplishments in various fields. I have always greatly admired

Steve and thought of him as a friend, as he has been able to meet every

challenge and make necessary change with talent and impact. His promotion to the

Management Board, alongside Jean-Michel Etienne and Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner,

who both know the Groupe inside-out, is well deserved and will allow him to

provide his support and professionalism to the Groupe's development. The

Management Board, in its new form, is balanced and based upon high standards of

rigor and expertise. I feel most confident this team is fit for the Groupe's

lofty ambitions. In direct support of the Management Board, talented leaders

head our Solutions to best serve our clients and help them grow. It's another

reason to feel confident.



We owe where we are today to our clients, and we thank them for their trust. In

order for us to continue to be worthy of this trust, we need to put in place the

strongest team possible to drive the future. This has now been done. They can

count on these world-class talents.



Finally, I am extremely thankful to Elisabeth Badinter, who has placed her trust

in me over the last 20 years. The harmony that has always existed between the

Supervisory and Management Boards, the friendly, transparent and trustful

collaboration between Elisabeth Badinter and myself, have, without a doubt, been

the secret to the success of Publicis. Elisabeth Badinter has placed an enormous

amount of trust in me by proposing I take over as Chairman of the Supervisory

Board, for which I thank her deeply. In this position, if the shareholders so

vote it, alongside the members of the Supervisory Board, I will do my very best

to accompany the new team who, under Arthur's leadership, I am sure, will go

above and beyond to take Publicis Groupe even higher."



Arthur Sadoun said: "First, I'd like to deeply thank Elisabeth Badinter, Maurice

Lévy and the Supervisory Board for their trust.



I'm also extremely grateful to Publicis Groupe's clients and teams around the

world, with whom I've had the pleasure of working for the past 10 years.



Leading the company founded by visionary Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet and made into

a global communications leader by Maurice Lévy is an immense honor and an

incredible challenge. A challenge that I'll meet with open arms, thanks to the

continued contribution of Maurice's wisdom and experience, and the support of

Steve King, the Management Board and the talented individuals who make up

Publicis Groupe.



Thanks to each of them, I'm taking on this new role with confidence,

determination and one objective in mind: accelerating our transformation and

development through The Power of One to continue to make Publicis shine like

Marcel and Maurice have done for the past 90 years."





About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in

marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy

of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access

to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is

organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis

Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL,

Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Mediavest | Spark, Blue 449,

Performics), Publicis.Sapient (SapientNitro, Razorfish, DigitasLBi, Sapient

Consulting) and Publicis Health.These 4 Solution hubs operate across principal

markets, and are carried across all others by Publicis One, a fully integrated

service offering bringing together the Groupe's expertise under one

roof. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000

professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter:(at)PublicisGroupe | Facebook:

www.facebook.com/publicisgroupe | LinkedIn : Publicis Groupe |

http://www.youtube.com/user/PublicisGroupe | Viva la Difference!



Photo of Arthur Sadoun & Maurice Lévy by Arthur Delloye:

http://hugin.info/156954/R/2073812/779577.jpg



Press Kit:

http://hugin.info/156954/R/2073812/779578.pdf







