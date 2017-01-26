LVMH : 2016 record results

Paris, 26 January 2017





LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury products group,

recorded revenue of ?37.6 billion in 2016, an increase of 5% over the previous

year. Organic revenue growth was 6%.



In the fourth quarter, revenue increased by 9% compared to the same period of

2015. Organic growth was 8%. The American market remains on a good track as

does Europe. Asia, excluding Japan, continued its good momentum.



Profit from recurring operations reached ?7 billion in 2016, an increase of 6%,

to which all business groups, apart from selective distribution, contributed.

This result compares to 2015 which was itself a year of growth. Operating

margin reached 18.7%. Group share of net profit was ?3 981 million, representing

growth of 11%.



Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH, said: "LVMH achieved an excellent

performance in 2016 within a context of geopolitical and economic instability.

Continued innovation, entrepreneurial spirit and the quest for excellence: all

Maisons continue to assert these core values while maintaining rigorous

execution of their strategies on the ground. In an environment which remains

uncertain, we can count on the appeal of our brands and the agility of our teams

to strengthen, once again in 2017, our leadership in the universe of high

quality products."



Key highlights from 2016 include:

* Record revenue and profit from recurring operations

* Growth in the United States, Europe and Asia

* Good performance of Wines & Spirits in all regions

* The success of both iconic and new products at Louis Vuitton, where

profitability remains at an exceptional level

* Progress at Fendi

* The sale of Donna Karan and the acquisition of Rimowa, leader in luggage of



excellence

* Good momentum at Parfums Christian Dior driven by successful product

innovations

* Market share gains at Bvlgari and TAG Heuer

* Growth at Sephora which strengthened its position in all its markets and in

digital

* Free cash flow of ?3 974 million, an increase of 8%

* Gearing of 12% at end of December 2016





Key figures:

+----------------------------------+--------+--------+----------+

| | | | |

| | 2015 | 2016 | % change |

| Euro millions | | | |

+----------------------------------+--------+--------+----------+

| Revenue | 35 664 | 37 600 | + 5 % |

+----------------------------------+--------+--------+----------+

| Profit from recurring operations | 6 605 | 7 026 | + 6 % |

+----------------------------------+--------+--------+----------+

| Group share of net profit | 3 573 | 3 981 | + 11 % |

+----------------------------------+--------+--------+----------+

| Free cash flow* | 3 679 | 3 974 | + 8 % |

+----------------------------------+--------+--------+----------+

| Net financial debt | 4 235 | 3 265 | - 23 % |

+----------------------------------+--------+--------+----------+

| Total equity | 25 799 | 27 903 | + 8 % |

+----------------------------------+--------+--------+----------+

* Before available for sale financial assets and investments, transactions

relating to equity and financing activities



Revenue by business group:

+-----------------------------------+--------+--------+--------------------+

| | | | % change |

| | | | |

| Euro millions | 2015 | 2016 | 2016/2015 |

| | | | |

| | | | Reported Organic* |

+-----------------------------------+--------+--------+-------+------------+

| Wines & Spirits | 4 603 | 4 835 | + 5 % | + 7 % |

+-----------------------------------+--------+--------+-------+------------+

| Fashion & Leather Goods | 12 369 | 12 775 | + 3 % | + 4 % |

+-----------------------------------+--------+--------+-------+------------+

| Perfumes & Cosmetics | 4 671 | 4 953 | + 6 % | + 8 % |

+-----------------------------------+--------+--------+-------+------------+

| Watches & Jewelry | 3 308 | 3 468 | + 5 % | + 5 % |

+-----------------------------------+--------+--------+-------+------------+

| Selective Retailing | 11 193 | 11 973 | + 7 % | + 8 % |

+-----------------------------------+--------+--------+-------+------------+

| Other activities and eliminations | (480) | (404) | - | - |

+-----------------------------------+--------+--------+-------+------------+

| Total LVMH | 35 664 | 37 600 | + 5 % | + 6 % |

+-----------------------------------+--------+--------+-------+------------+

* With comparable structure and exchange rates.



Profit from recurring operations by business group:

+-----------------------------------+-------+-------+----------+

| Euro millions | 2015 | 2016 | % change |

+-----------------------------------+-------+-------+----------+

| Wines & Spirits | 1 363 | 1 504 | + 10 % |

+-----------------------------------+-------+-------+----------+

| Fashion & Leather Goods | 3 505 | 3 873 | + 10 % |

+-----------------------------------+-------+-------+----------+

| Perfumes & Cosmetics | 524 | 551 | + 5 % |

+-----------------------------------+-------+-------+----------+

| Watches & Jewelry | 432 | 458 | + 6 % |

+-----------------------------------+-------+-------+----------+

| Selective Retailing | 940 | 919 | - 2 % |

+-----------------------------------+-------+-------+----------+

| Other activities and eliminations | (159) | (279) | - |

+-----------------------------------+-------+-------+----------+

| Total LVMH | 6 605 | 7 026 | + 6 % |

+-----------------------------------+-------+-------+----------+



Wines & Spirits: good year with progress in the United States and rebound in

shipments to China



The Wines & Spirits business group recorded an increase in organic revenue of 7

%. On a reported basis, revenue growth was 5 %. Profit from recurring operations

increased by 10 %. With volumes up 3%, solid growth continues for champagne and

prestige cuvees performed particularly well. Hennessy cognac enjoyed an

excellent year with 10% volume growth. The American market is growing well and

China saw better momentum after a tough 2015 due to destocking by distributors.

Other spirits, Glenmorangie and Belvedere, continued their growth.



Fashion & Leather Goods: good performance of Louis Vuitton, other brands

strengthened their positions



The Fashion & Leather Goods business group recorded organic revenue growth of

4% in 2016. On a reported basis, revenue growth was 3 %. Profit from recurring

operations increased by 10%. Louis Vuitton had a good year driven by the level

of creativity across all its businesses. The continued success of its iconic

product range and the strong demand for recent creations such as the new luggage

designed by Marc Newson and the Louis Vuitton fragrances, all contributed to

this growth. Fendi recorded robust growth crossing the symbolic revenue

threshold of 1 billion euros during the year. Loro Piana continued to expand

its distribution network and opened a flagship store in Paris. Céline, Loewe and

Kenzo all continued to grow. Marc Jacobs continued to work on changes to its

collection. Donna Karan was sold in December to the American G-III group.

Rimowa, world leader in luggage of excellence, joined the LVMH group.



Perfumes & Cosmetics: continued success of innovations; excellent performance in

makeup



The Perfumes & Cosmetics business group recorded organic revenue growth of 8%.

On a reported basis, revenue growth was 6%. Profit from recurring operations

increased by 5%. The inauguration of the new atelier for the creation of

fragrances, Les Fontaines Parfumées, at Grasse was a highlight of the

year. Parfums Christian Dior grew market share in all regions, driven by the

worldwide success of Sauvage and the vitality of its iconic perfumes J'adore and

Miss Dior. The progress of makeup also contributed to the Maison's excellent

performance. Guerlain benefitted from the successful launch of its new makeup

collection inspired by its fragrance La Petite Robe Noire. Benefit experienced

strong growth driven by the success of its new collection for eyebrows. Make Up

For Ever, Fresh and Kat Von D performed well.



Watches & Jewelry: market share gains for Bvlgari and TAG Heuer



The Watches & Jewelry business group recorded organic revenue growth of 5%. On a

reported basis, revenue growth was 5%. Profit from recurring operations

increased by 6%. Bvlgari continued to gain market share with enhancements to its

Serpenti, Diva and B.zero1 lines. Growth continued in China, Korea and in the

Middle East. TAG Heuer grew despite a difficult market for watches, gained

market share and benefitted from the success of its new collections and its

connected watch. Hublot accelerated its development in Asia and recorded the

best year in its history. Chaumet continued to move its product lines upmarket

and inaugurated a new boutique concept in Hong Kong.



Selective Retailing: good performance at Sephora, DFS impacted by a difficult

tourism context in Asia



The Selective Retailing business group recorded organic revenue growth of 8%. On

a reported basis, revenue growth was 7%. Profit from recurring operations

declined by 2%. Sephora gained market share across all regions and once again

recorded double-digit growth in both revenue and profits. More than a hundred

stores were opened in 2016 including notably a flagship store in the World Trade

Center in New York and major renovations in Boston and Singapore. Its online

offer accelerated with the launch in six new countries. DFS continued to face a

difficult environment, notably in Hong Kong. The expansion into new

destinations continued. The opening of the T Galleria in Angkor in Cambodia and

one in Venice, Italy were the highlights of the year.



Cautiously confident for 2017



Despite a climate of geopolitical and currency uncertainties, LVMH is well-

equipped to continue its growth momentum across all business groups in 2017. The

Group will maintain a strategy focused on developing its brands by continuing to

build on strong innovation and a constant quest for quality in their products

and their distribution.



Driven by the agility of its teams, their entrepreneurial spirit, the balance of

its different businesses and geographic diversity, LVMH enters 2017 with caution

but has, once again, set an objective of increasing its global leadership

position in luxury goods.



Dividend increase of 13%



At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 13, 2017, LVMH will propose a

dividend of ?4 per share, an increase of 13%. An interim dividend of ?1.40 per

share was paid on December 1 of last year. The balance of ?2.60 per share will

be paid on April 21, 2017.



The LVMH Board met on 26 January 2017 to approve the financial statements for

2016.

Audit procedures have been carried out and the audit report is being issued.

Regulated information related to this press release, the presentation of annual

results and the report "Financial Documents" are available at www.lvmh.fr.







APPENDIX



LVMH - Revenue by business group and by quarter







2016 Revenue (Euro millions)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fashion Watches Other

FY 2016 Wines & & Perfumes & & Selective activities & Total

Spirits Leather Cosmetics Jewelry Retailing eliminations

Goods

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

First 1 033 2 965 1 213 774 2 747 (112) 8 620

Quarter



Second 1 023 2 920 1 124 835 2 733 (67) 8 568

Quarter

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total

First 2 056 5 885 2 337 1 609 5 480 (179) 17 188

Half

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Third 1 225 3 106 1 241 877 2 803 (114) 9 138

Quarter

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nine 3 281 8 991 3 578 2 486 8 283 (293) 26 326

months

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fourth 1 554 3 784 1 375 982 3 690 (111) 11 274

Quarter

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total 4 835 12 775 4 953 3 468 11 973 (404) 37 600

2016

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





2016 Revenue (Organic growth versus same period of 2015)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fashion Watches Other

FY 2016 Wines & & Perfumes & & Selective activities & Total

Spirits Leather Cosmetics Jewelry Retailing eliminations

Goods

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

First +6% 0% +9% +7% +4% - +3%

Quarter



Second +13% +1% +6% +2% +7% - +4%

Quarter

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total

First +9% 0% +8% +4% +5% - +4%

Half

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Third + 4% +5% +10% +2% +8% - +6%

Quarter

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nine +7% +2% +8% +4% +6% - +5%

months

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fourth +7% +9% +7% +8% +11% - +8%

Quarter

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total +7% +4% +8% +5% +8% - +6%

2016

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------







2015 Revenue (Euro millions)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fashion Watches Other

FY 2015 Wines & & Perfumes & & Selective activities & Total

Spirits Leather Cosmetics* Jewelry Retailing* eliminations

Goods

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

First 992 2 975 1 129 723 2 648 (144) 8 323

Quarter



Second 938 2 958 1 099 829 2 627 (67) 8 384

Quarter

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total

First 1 930 5 933 2 228 1 552 5 275 (211) 16 707

Half

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Third 1 199 2 939 1 143 852 2 603 (155) 8 581

Quarter

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nine 3 129 8 872 3 371 2 404 7 878 (366) 25 288

months

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fourth 1 474 3 497 1 300 904 3 315 (114) 10 376

Quarter

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total 4 603 12 369 4 671 3 308 11 193 (480) 35 664

2015

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

*Reclassification of cosmetics company Kendo from Selective retailing to

Perfumes and Cosmetics









LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a

portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot

Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Domaine du Clos des

Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere,

Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle,

Newton, Bodega Numanthia and Ao Yun. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division

includes Louis Vuitton, Céline, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Thomas Pink, Fendi,

Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Loro Piana and Rimowa.

LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian

Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe as well as other

promising cosmetic companies (BeneFit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di

Parma and Fresh). LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other

activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Royal Van Lent

and Cheval Blanc hotels. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari,

TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Dior Watches, Zenith, Fred, Hublot and De Beers Diamond

Jewellers Ltd, a joint venture created with the world's leading diamond group.



"Certain information included in this release is forward looking and is subject

to important risks and uncertainties and factors beyond our control or ability

to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those

anticipated, projected or implied. It only reflects our views as of the date of

this presentation. No undue reliance should therefore be based on any such

information, it being also agreed that we undertake no commitment to amend or

update it after the date hereof."







