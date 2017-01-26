Reminder: TGS Q4 2016 Financial Results, 2017 Guidance and Capital Markets Day

ASKER, NORWAY (26 January 2017) - TGS will release the financial statement for

Q4 2016 along with 2017 guidance on 2 February 2017 at approximately 7:00am

CET. Kristian Johansen (CEO) and Sven Børre Larsen (CFO) will present the

results and 2017 guidance during the company's Capital Markets Day which will

take place in London, UK on the same day.



The Capital Markets Day in London will open at 8:30am (GMT) at UBS, 5 Broadgate,

London, EC2M 2QM. The schedule of presentations will commence at 9:00am (GMT).



The event will be webcasted live with a recording and presentation materials to

be made available on www.tgs.com.



TGS will also host a Q&A luncheon with the CEO and CFO at 12.00pm (EST) in New

York City, NY on 3 February 2017 for those unable to attend the event in London.



For more information or to register attendance, please use the web links below.



TGS Capital Markets Day London



Q&A Luncheon NYC







Company summary



TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil

and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to

extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-

client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production

data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging

services, interpretation products, permanent reservoir monitoring and data

integration solutions.



For more information visit TGS online at www.tgs.com.





Forward-looking statements and contact information



All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact

are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks,

uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon

assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors



include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers, TGS'

ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to

acquire and process data products at costs commensurate with profitability.

Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the

forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to

update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.



TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange

(OSLO:TGS).



TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter

market under the symbol "TGSGY".





For additional information about this press release please contact:



Sven Børre Larsen

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +47 90 94 36 73

Email: sven.larsen(at)tgs.com





Will Ashby

VP HR & Communication

Tel: +1 713 860 2184

Email: will.ashby(at)tgs.com







This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl

(Norwegian Securities Trading Act)









