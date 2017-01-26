LECTRA: Lectra equips Kolon Industries with three FocusQuantum® to ramp up capacity in global airbag market

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE





Lectra equips Kolon Industries with three FocusQuantum(® )to ramp up capacity in

global airbag market



South Korean conglomerate aims to double global airbag sales by 2020, investing

in advanced laser cutting solutions for flat and OPW airbags at Asian plants



Paris, January 26, 2017 - Lectra, the world leader in integrated technology

solutions dedicated to industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles and

composite materials, supports Kolon Industries in its bid to capture a larger

share of the growing cut-and-sew and one-piece woven airbag markets with the

implementation of FocusQuantum(®) laser cutting solutions, at two key

manufacturing plants in Asia.



The chemical business unit of South Korea's Kolon Group is expanding its

presence in the global airbag market by acquiring three laser airbag cutting

solutions: one for cut-and-sew fabric for its brand-new facility in Bình Du'o'ng

Province, Vietnam, and two for one-piece woven (OPW) fabric at an existing site

in Gyeongsang Province, South Korea.



Kolon Industries comprises a portfolio of four business divisions, one of which

specializes in advanced automotive materials and components. The new facility in

Vietnam and the expanded manufacturing capacity in Korea will considerably

augment the division's worldwide airbag activity, which also comprises

operations in China and Mexico.



"We aim to double our global airbag sales by 2020," explains Yeong Moo Choi,

Chief Division Officer, Kolon Industries. "The substantial increase in capacity

enabled by FocusQuantum will allow us to grow our business in the thriving

airbag industry."



Lectra's laser cutting technologies have contributed to the development of Kolon

Industries' airbag business since 2004. Equipped with an installed base of more



than 20 Lectra Focus(®) airbag cutters across multiple plants in Asia and North

America, the company actively seeks out new technologies to take its airbag

business to the next level. The automotive supplier expressed interest in the

revolutionary FocusQuantum shortly after launch, during a visit to Lectra's

International Advanced Technology and Conference Center (IATC) in Bordeaux-

Cestas, France.



After evaluating various alternatives on the market, Kolon Industries decided to

adopt Lectra's FocusQuantum integrated offer, featuring state-of-the-art cutting

preparation software and value-added Professional Services. The solution's

unmatched performance, which makes it the most competitive in the market, proved

decisive in Kolon's final choice. Another key factor was Lectra's local presence

in all countries where Kolon operates. Responsive support is guaranteed by

Lectra's own technical teams, based at its Korean and Vietnamese subsidiaries,

as well as in China and Mexico, the other countries where Kolon Industries

operates.



"Supporting our customers wherever they do business is equally as important as

supplying the manufacturing equipment they need," notes Céline Choussy Bedouet,

Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Lectra. "We are pleased to deepen

our relationship with Kolon Industries and will do whatever it takes to help

them achieve their objectives."





® Focus and FocusQuantum are registered trademarks of Lectra.



About Kolon Industries



Founded in 1957, Kolon Industries (120110.KS) is a multinational conglomerate

comprising four segments: Industrial Materials, Fil/EM, Chemicals and Fashion.

The Industrial Materials segment manufactures tire cords, technical yarn and

airbags for a variety of industrial applications. Products are distributed to

both the domestic market and abroad. The company is based in Gyeonggi-do, South

Korea.



For more information about Kolon Industries, see: www.kolonindustries.com





About Lectra

Lectra is the world leader in integrated technology solutions (software,

automated cutting equipment, and associated services) specifically designed for

industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles, and composite materials

to manufacture their products. It serves major world markets: fashion and

apparel, automotive, and furniture as well as a broad array of other industries.

Lectra's solutions, specific to each market, enable customers to automate and

optimize product design, development, and manufacturing. With more than 1,500

employees, Lectra has developed privileged relationships with prestigious

customers in more than 100 countries, contributing to their operational

excellence. Lectra registered revenues of $264 million in 2015 and is listed on

Euronext.



For more information, please visit www.lectra.com







Contact - Lectra Headquarters / Press Dept.: Nathalie Fournier-Christol

E-mail: n.fournier-christol(at)lectra.com

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 64 42 37 - Fax: +33 (0)1 53 64 43 40









Lectra_Kolon Industries_press release:

https://hugin.info/143494/R/2073682/779524.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: LECTRA via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.lectra.com



PressRelease by

LECTRA

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/26/2017 - 17:50

Language: English

News-ID 520228

Character count: 6056

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: LECTRA

Stadt: Paris





Number of hits: 26



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease