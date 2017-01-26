(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Lectra equips Kolon Industries with three FocusQuantum(® )to ramp up capacity in
global airbag market
South Korean conglomerate aims to double global airbag sales by 2020, investing
in advanced laser cutting solutions for flat and OPW airbags at Asian plants
Paris, January 26, 2017 - Lectra, the world leader in integrated technology
solutions dedicated to industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles and
composite materials, supports Kolon Industries in its bid to capture a larger
share of the growing cut-and-sew and one-piece woven airbag markets with the
implementation of FocusQuantum(®) laser cutting solutions, at two key
manufacturing plants in Asia.
The chemical business unit of South Korea's Kolon Group is expanding its
presence in the global airbag market by acquiring three laser airbag cutting
solutions: one for cut-and-sew fabric for its brand-new facility in Bình Du'o'ng
Province, Vietnam, and two for one-piece woven (OPW) fabric at an existing site
in Gyeongsang Province, South Korea.
Kolon Industries comprises a portfolio of four business divisions, one of which
specializes in advanced automotive materials and components. The new facility in
Vietnam and the expanded manufacturing capacity in Korea will considerably
augment the division's worldwide airbag activity, which also comprises
operations in China and Mexico.
"We aim to double our global airbag sales by 2020," explains Yeong Moo Choi,
Chief Division Officer, Kolon Industries. "The substantial increase in capacity
enabled by FocusQuantum will allow us to grow our business in the thriving
airbag industry."
Lectra's laser cutting technologies have contributed to the development of Kolon
Industries' airbag business since 2004. Equipped with an installed base of more
than 20 Lectra Focus(®) airbag cutters across multiple plants in Asia and North
America, the company actively seeks out new technologies to take its airbag
business to the next level. The automotive supplier expressed interest in the
revolutionary FocusQuantum shortly after launch, during a visit to Lectra's
International Advanced Technology and Conference Center (IATC) in Bordeaux-
Cestas, France.
After evaluating various alternatives on the market, Kolon Industries decided to
adopt Lectra's FocusQuantum integrated offer, featuring state-of-the-art cutting
preparation software and value-added Professional Services. The solution's
unmatched performance, which makes it the most competitive in the market, proved
decisive in Kolon's final choice. Another key factor was Lectra's local presence
in all countries where Kolon operates. Responsive support is guaranteed by
Lectra's own technical teams, based at its Korean and Vietnamese subsidiaries,
as well as in China and Mexico, the other countries where Kolon Industries
operates.
"Supporting our customers wherever they do business is equally as important as
supplying the manufacturing equipment they need," notes Céline Choussy Bedouet,
Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Lectra. "We are pleased to deepen
our relationship with Kolon Industries and will do whatever it takes to help
them achieve their objectives."
About Kolon Industries
Founded in 1957, Kolon Industries (120110.KS) is a multinational conglomerate
comprising four segments: Industrial Materials, Fil/EM, Chemicals and Fashion.
The Industrial Materials segment manufactures tire cords, technical yarn and
airbags for a variety of industrial applications. Products are distributed to
both the domestic market and abroad. The company is based in Gyeonggi-do, South
Korea.
For more information about Kolon Industries, see: www.kolonindustries.com
About Lectra
Lectra is the world leader in integrated technology solutions (software,
automated cutting equipment, and associated services) specifically designed for
industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles, and composite materials
to manufacture their products. It serves major world markets: fashion and
apparel, automotive, and furniture as well as a broad array of other industries.
Lectra's solutions, specific to each market, enable customers to automate and
optimize product design, development, and manufacturing. With more than 1,500
employees, Lectra has developed privileged relationships with prestigious
customers in more than 100 countries, contributing to their operational
excellence. Lectra registered revenues of $264 million in 2015 and is listed on
Euronext.
For more information, please visit www.lectra.com
