Giant Tiger Announces Opening of its 16th location in Ottawa/Gatineau

Giant Tiger Stores Limited is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in the National Capital Region. This new store will be located at 1512 Merivale Road and will occupy approximately 23,000 square feet of retail space. It is scheduled to open on July 8, 2017.

This is the 16th location in the Ottawa-Gatineau area. The all-Canadian retailer was founded in 1961 in Ottawa's Byward Market. That historic location is still in operation today and stands as a reminder of Giant Tiger's entrepreneurial and Canadian roots.

"We are pleased to be bringing another Giant Tiger store to Ottawa," says Thomas Haig, President and COO of Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "This location will not only be our 16th store in Ottawa/ Gatineau but will mark the opening of our 232nd store. This new location will bring our unique shopping experience, everyday low prices, and exceptional customer service to this vibrant Ottawa neighborhood."

Giant Tiger is proud to make a difference in the communities we call home by building lasting relationships with local organizations to benefit causes that affect customers and communities directly. Annually, Giant Tiger Stores Limited donates more than $2 million to more than 700 community associations and charities across Canada. Giving back is deeply rooted in the corporate culture and makes Giant Tiger a community proud retailer.

As the Canadian discount retailer of choice, Giant Tiger is committed to saving Canadians time and money through everyday low prices, an incredible flyer program, ad match guarantee and a focus on exceptional customer service. For you. For less.

About Giant Tiger

Giant Tiger is the leading Canadian owned family discount store, committed to providing on trend family fashions, groceries, and everyday household needs. Known as Canada's best-kept secret, the privately held company has over 225 locations across Canada and employs over 8,000 team members. You can also shop online at gianttiger.com. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. The friendly stores with the iconic yellow logo are not only where Canadians shop more and spend less, but also are proud to be known as retailer of choice.

