Colorado Enters Into a Communications Agreement With Tahltan Central Government

(firmenpresse) - WEST KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- COLORADO RESOURCES LTD. (TSX VENTURE: CXO) ("Colorado" or the "Company") advises it has entered into an agreement with the Tahltan Central Government ("TCG") to establish a formal relationship to share information on the Company's projects in the Tahltan traditional territory with the TCG and its members (the "Communications Agreement"). The Communications Agreement will assist in developing communication protocols to form a working arrangement for communication between the Company, the TCG and its members regarding Colorado's activities in the Tahltan territory.

Colorado Resources Ltd. is currently engaged in the business of mineral exploration for the purpose of acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in British Columbia and Nevada and is also seeking opportunities in Southwest USA and Latin America. Colorado's current exploration focus is to continue to advance: the KSP property currently under option with Seabridge Gold Inc., located 15 km's along strike to the southeast of the past producing Snip Mine2; its 100% owned Kingpin property; its 100% owned North ROK property, located 15 km's northwest of the Red Chris2 mine development, both located in northern central British Columbia; the Green Springs Property (Nevada) currently under option from Ely Gold & Minerals Inc.

The Tahltan Central Government is the administrative body of the Tahltan Nation, located in northwest British Columbia. The TCG protects Tahltan Aboriginal rights and title, the ecosystems and natural resources of the Tahltan traditional territory by managing sustainable economic development, and strengthens the cultural wellness of the Tahltan community. For more information, visit .

(i)This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which Colorado has no right to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including: that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, that the Company obtains required regulatory approvals, that the Company continues to maintain a good relationship with the local project communities. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, which could result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, delays in regulatory approval, risks associated with the interpretation of data, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, the possibility that results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to mineral exploration and development activities and to the Company as set forth in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis reports filed under the Company's profile at . There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information or statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

