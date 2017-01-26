Bishop Mitchell Taylor Announces 12th Annual Tax Preparation Kickoff in NYC

Urban Upbound's Bishop Mitchell Taylor announces the 12th Annual Tax Preparation Kickoff Press Conference to provide free tax preparation for low-and-moderate-income New Yorkers at Urban Upboundâs Free Tax Prep Site, 12-15 40th Avenue, Long Island City, NY 11101 on Friday, January 27, 2017.
(firmenpresse) - In cooperation with elected officials, officials from the IRS, New York State officials, Resident Association Presidents, religious leaders, and partners, residents of New York looking for the latest information on free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) can attend the 12th Annual Tax Preparation Kickoff Press Conference scheduled for Friday, January 27, 2017 at 11:30 a.m.
Each year, the IRS joins partners nationwide to launch the EITC Awareness Day outreach campaign to ensure that millions of low-and moderate-income workers get the credit they deserve by taking advantage of the free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites including 20 run by Urban Upbound and potentially receive thousands back in their tax returns. Like other VITA sites, [Urban Upbound's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program](http://urbanupbound.org/what_we_do/free-tax-preparation/) offers free tax preparation assistance to people who generally make $64,000 or less, persons with disabilities, seniors and limited English speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their tax returns. The free VITA sites are aimed to help qualified working families and individuals to take advantage of the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). This credit provides a particularly important lifeline in tough economic times and increases the qualified recipient's buying power and also creates a path to start a savings plan.
When asked about the reasons behind creating this event, the host of the event, Bishop Mitchell Taylor said:
"Urban Upbound is excited to kick off the twelfth year of helping low-and moderate-income New Yorkers take advantage of the citys Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. It's estimated at least 25% of those eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit are unaware of the credit and don't claim the credit when filing their taxes. Each year, Urban Upbound has been able to expand it's reach and help public housing residents and low-income New Yorkers get back millions of dollars on their tax returns as well as introduce them to its comprehensive financial counseling and referrals to services to improve their quality of life.
The Urban Upbound website has full details about the sessions at this year's event. Interested parties can visit the website at: http://urbanupbound.org/.
More information:
http://urbanupbound.org/
Urban Upbound
http://urbanupbound.org/
Urban Upbound
http://urbanupbound.org/
+1-917-324-3204
12-11 40th Avenue
Long Island City
United States
Date: 01/26/2017 - 21:01
Language: English
News-ID 520235
Character count: 2664
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Urban Upbound
Ansprechpartner: Telisha Lee
Stadt: Long Island City
Telefon: +1-917-324-3204
Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 26/01/2017
Number of hits: 57
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.794
|Registriert Heute:
|19
|Registriert Gestern:
|29
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|222
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.