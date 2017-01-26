Commissioner of Canada Elections Enters into Compliance Agreement with the City of Longueuil

(firmenpresse) - GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- The Commissioner of Canada Elections has entered into a compliance agreement with the City of Longueuil for failing to allow some of its employees who were qualified as electors the time off work necessary to enable them to have three consecutive hours for the purpose of casting a ballot on polling day.

The full text of the compliance agreement is available on the Commissioner of Canada Elections' Web site at: .

Compliance agreements are voluntary and outline the terms and conditions that the Commissioner considers necessary to ensure compliance with the Canada Elections Act. These agreements may include a statement by the individual or organization ("contracting party") admitting responsibility for the act or omission constituting the offence. The admission of responsibility does not constitute a criminal conviction by a court of law and does not create a criminal record for the contracting party. More information about compliance agreements can be found at sections 517 to 521 of the Canada Elections Act.

The Commissioner of Canada Elections is the independent officer responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Canada Elections Act and the federal Referendum Act.

Contacts:

Commissioner of Canada Elections

Media Relations

819-939-2278





More information:

http://https://www.cef-cce.gc.ca



PressRelease by

Commissioner of Canada Elections

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/26/2017 - 20:49

Language: English

News-ID 520242

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Commissioner of Canada Elections

Stadt: GATINEAU, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 53



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease