Eco Science Solutions, Inc. Announces Growth Capital Financing and Provides Operational Updates

Eco Science Solutions, Inc., has entered into an Equity Purchase Agreement, that at current pricing would net the Company greater than $30 Million for working capital and strategic acquisitions; Additionally, Company Management provided guidance on its 2017 Execution Framework

(firmenpresse) - MAUI, HI -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: ESSI) an eco-technology Company providing solutions to the multibillion-dollar health, wellness and alternative medicine industry, today announced that it has entered into an Equity Purchase Agreement, that at current pricing would net the Company greater than $30 million for working capital and strategic acquisitions. Additionally, Company Management is providing a summary business execution framework for parties that are interested in the following along with execution of the Eco Science Solutions business plan.

Proceeds from this equity financing will be used to fuel the growth of both the Consumer and Professional product lines, expansion of the Eco Science Solutions operational team, and strategic acquisition opportunities.

"2017 is setting-up to be a solid year for Eco Science Solutions and its shareholders, as our targeted sectors in the health, wellness and alternative medicine industry are on the cusp of main-stream revolution," stated Jeff Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Eco Science Solutions, Inc. Mr. Taylor continued with, "We are pleased with the foundational work accomplished last year in both product research & development, as well as early releases of our technology platforms. We believe the financing secured will provide the working capital to fully execute to our business plan in 2017 and beyond."

Details regarding Eco Science Solutions announced financing activities are included in an S-1 Registration Statement, dated January 26, 2017 and filed with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission ("SEC").

To empower health-and-wellness enthusiasts and businesses.

Consumers continue to be empowered to take ownership of their health, wellness and alternative medicines they consume. There is a growing shift away from the sole dependence on large pharmaceutical companies and prescription drugs, as consumers are seeking alternative, holistic remedies that provide treatments at the root of the cause. Thus, in 2017 and beyond, there will be a growing need for both established and new health and wellness businesses to market to this increasing demand.

Eco Science Solutions, Inc. continues to focus on becoming a premier health, wellness and alternative medicines business by effectively servicing and connecting wisely conscious consumers with like-minded businesses. The Company's consumer initiatives are centered on education and connecting consumers with various holistic health, wellness and alternative medicine businesses. Its business initiatives are centered on developing technology solutions coupled with data analytics to help those very same holistic health and wellness businesses to be more effective in their abilities to connect, market, and sell to consumers.

Eco Science Solutions' core 2017 Initiatives will be centered on three main areas: 1) continued consumer and enterprise technology investment, 2) continued product formulation and inventory build for distribution, and 3) strategic acquisitions that provide an accelerated time-frame to secure market share.

Technology investment - Eco Science Solutions will continue to make investments in both e-commerce and mobile applications that facilitate B2C e-commerce opportunities. The Company's technology investments are centered on our platform that matches and connects consumers with desired products and/or providers, as well as providing for a convenient payment solution. Additionally, the Company is launching a turn-key B2B CRM marketing solution to support health, wellness and alternative medicine businesses with their on-going efforts to attract, acquire and retain customers.

Scientific Research and Development investment - Eco Science Solutions has engaged in the development of DNA testing protocols for the purpose of evaluating a consumers physical and mental needs. This continued investment effort will provide for a person by person mapping platform to best match the most suitable cannabis-related and/or dietary supplement products per ailment, thus maximizing the results of natural medication.

Product formulation, inventory build and distribution - As Eco Science Solutions continues to accumulate data through its e-commerce and marketing solutions, the Company is in the process of development and distribution of unique consumer packaged products that include cannabis-related ingredients for alternative health and wellness interests.

Strategic acquisitions - Due to various hyper-growth trends in segments of the holistic health and wellness category, Eco Science Solutions believes that it will be presented with unique investment and acquisition opportunities that are both synergistic and accretive to the Company. The Management Team has already identified several candidates.

With headquarters in Maui, Hawaii, Eco Science Solutions, Inc. is a technology-focused Company targeting the multibillion-dollar health, wellness and alternative medicine industry.

From enterprise software, to consumer applications for daily use, the Company develops technical solutions that empower enthusiasts in their pursuit and enjoyment of building eco-friendly businesses and living healthy lifestyles.

Eco Science's core services span localized communications between consumers and business operators, social networking with like-minded enthusiasts, rich educational content, e-commerce, and rapid delivery of products, all catering to the health-and-wellness lifestyle.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on current facts and analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determined, and assumptions of management. Forward looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. Information concerning oil or natural gas reserve estimates may also be deemed to be forward looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed.

Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors beyond the reasonable control of the Company. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include misinterpretation of data, inaccurate estimates of oil and natural gas reserves, the uncertainty of the requirements demanded by environmental agencies, the Company's ability to raise financing for operations, breach by parties with whom we have contracted, inability to maintain qualified employees or consultants because of compensation or other issues, competition for equipment, inability to obtain drilling permits, potential delays or obstacles in drilling operations and interpreting data, the likelihood that no commercial quantities of oil or gas are found or recoverable, and our ability to participate in the exploration of, and successful completion of development programs on all aforementioned prospects and leases. Additional information on risks for the Company can be found in the Company's periodic filings filed from time to time with US Securities and Exchange Commission at .

Keywords (optional):

