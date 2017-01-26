Central Valley Community Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

(firmenpresse) - FRESNO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- The Board of Directors of Central Valley Community Bancorp (Company) (NASDAQ: CVCY), the parent company of Central Valley Community Bank (Bank), has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on February 24, 2017 to shareholders of record as of February 10, 2017.

Central Valley Community Bancorp trades on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the symbol CVCY. Central Valley Community Bank, headquartered in Fresno, California, was founded in 1979 and is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bank operates 22 full service offices throughout California's San Joaquin Valley and Greater Sacramento Region. Additionally, the Bank maintains Commercial Real Estate, Agribusiness and SBA Lending Departments. Central Valley Investment Services are provided by Investment Centers of America, Inc.

Members of Central Valley Community Bancorp's and the Bank's Board of Directors are: Daniel J. Doyle (Chairman), Daniel N. Cunningham (Lead Independent Director), Edwin S. Darden, Jr., F. T. "Tommy" Elliott, IV, James M. Ford, Gary D. Gall, Steven D. McDonald, Louis McMurray, William S. Smittcamp, and Joseph B. Weirick. Sidney B. Cox is Director Emeritus.More information about Central Valley Community Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bank can be found at . Also, visit Central Valley Community Bank on Twitter and Facebook.

- Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained herein that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding the Company's current business strategy and the Company's plans for future development and operations, are based upon current expectations. These statements are forward-looking in nature and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (1) significant increases in competitive pressure in the banking industry; (2) the impact of changes in interest rates, a decline in economic conditions at the international, national or local level on the Company's results of operations, the Company's ability to continue its internal growth at historical rates, the Company's ability to maintain its net interest margin, and the quality of the Company's earning assets; (3) changes in the regulatory environment; (4) fluctuations in the real estate market; (5) changes in business conditions and inflation; (6) changes in securities markets; and (7) the other risks set forth in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015. Therefore, the information set forth in such forward-looking statements should be carefully considered when evaluating the business prospects of the Company.

