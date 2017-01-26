Black Funeral Home Provides Ozone Park, NY With Funerals, Burials and Cremations

For funerals, burials, cremations, pre-arrangement services and funeral shipping for the Ozone Park, NY community, please enlist the assistance of Sampson Funeral Service, Inc. More information as to the services provided by Sampson Funeral Service, Inc. can be found at http://www.sampsonfuneral.com/.

(firmenpresse) - Arranging dignified funerals, burials and cremations for the Ozone Park, New York area, Sampson Funeral Service, Inc. provides families with unparalleled service. The funeral directors of Sampson Funeral Service, Inc. assist families in every aspect of the funeral process, including helping them with casket choices and funeral flower selection. They also provide services for pre-planned funerals, domestic funeral shipping and international mortuary shipping needs. For further details on the important services offered by Sampson Funeral Service, Inc., please visit the website http://www.sampsonfuneral.com/.



In regards to their pre-arrangement services, the funeral directors of Sampson Funeral Service, Inc. offer individuals a free consultation, a trusted and safe interest-earning funding source, quarterly fund reports and the ability to transfer the pre-paid monies to any other funeral home in the United States. Pre-arranging one's funeral allows that person to be in total control of the goods, services and facilities used in his or her final arrangements. Pre-arranging one's funeral service also diminishes the burden left on surviving family members, who will no longer be in the position of having to select the merchandise and services for the funeral, or having to pay for them. Pre-arrangement lessens the opportunity for disagreements among family members as to what the deceased would have wanted and how much money to spend on the ceremony. Pre-paying one's funeral protects that person and his or her family from the rising funeral costs that result from inflation. The website for Sampson Funeral Service, Inc. contains an Online Pre-Arrangements Form with which a person may initiate the pre-planning process from the comfort of the home.



The funeral directors of Sampson Funeral Service, Inc. have extensive experience in shipping human remains within the United States. With one phone call, a family can have them arrange for the domestic transport of a loved one to any location in America. The funeral directors of Sampson Funeral Service, Inc. are also experts in global shipping services, and can make all the plans needed for the safe and respectful transportation of the departed across the world. They have the contacts to handle all airline travel, documentation and translations required for international mortuary shipping. The funeral directors of Sampson Funeral Service, Inc. are well-versed in all the differing regulations involved.





The funeral directors of Sampson Funeral Service, Inc. also provide educational seminars to assist families with the funeral process. Such seminars include topics such as what steps should be taken upon the loss of a loved one, current local and national costs of funerals and services and the discussion of life insurance issues.





