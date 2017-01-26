       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Commodity Chemicals


Methanex Corporation - Notice of Cash Dividend

ID: 520261
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- Methanex Corporation (TSX: MX)(NASDAQ: MEOH) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.275 per share that will be payable on March 31, 2017 to holders of common shares of record on March 17, 2017.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH". Methanex can be visited online at .

Contacts:
Sandra Daycock
Director, Investor Relations
Methanex Corporation
604-661-2600 or Toll Free: 1 800 661 8851



More information:
http://www.methanex.com



Keywords (optional):

methanex-corporation,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/26/2017 - 22:00
Language: English
News-ID 520261
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Methanex Corporation
Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA


Number of hits: 31

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Commodity Chemicals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.798
Registriert Heute: 23
Registriert Gestern: 29
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 179


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z