Methanex Corporation - Notice of Cash Dividend

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- Methanex Corporation (TSX: MX)(NASDAQ: MEOH) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.275 per share that will be payable on March 31, 2017 to holders of common shares of record on March 17, 2017.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH". Methanex can be visited online at .

Contacts:

Sandra Daycock

Director, Investor Relations

Methanex Corporation

604-661-2600 or Toll Free: 1 800 661 8851





More information:

http://www.methanex.com



PressRelease by

Methanex Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/26/2017 - 22:00

Language: English

News-ID 520261

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Methanex Corporation

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 31



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease