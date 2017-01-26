Industry titans gather to celebrate next generation of STEM leaders at inaugural STEM Spotlight Awards

BCIT engineering student Stephen Cohos awarded the $20,000 grand prize for his solution to Sustainability challenge

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- The inaugural year of the STEM Spotlight Awards concluded today with industry leaders, government officials, and post-secondary students coming together to celebrate the young minds that are driving BC's STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) industries forward at the STEM Spotlight Awards Gala.

With jobs in the STEM sector predicted to grow over the next 10 years, and skilled trades workers expected to be in higher demand than ever before, the STEM Spotlight Awards encourages students to think critically about the industry in front of them and develop creative ideas that could positively impact jobs in the STEM field. With a growing number of B.C. high school graduates opting to enter a skilled trades program upon graduation, the STEM Spotlight Awards offers young people a leg-up, allowing their ideas to be seen by industry leaders.

The STEM Spotlight Awards is a first-of-its-kind competition for the STEM Sectors in BC. Students presented solutions to the challenges defined by category sponsors across various STEM industries. Category sponsors selected their category winner who went on to be evaluated by an independent panel of judges who selected the grand prize winner. Category winners and the grand prize winner were all announced at the STEM Spotlight Awards Gala this afternoon and include:

The STEM Spotlight Awards would not have been possible without the support of presenting sponsor Babcock Canada Inc., Global BC, Vancouver Sun, BC Colleges, ITA, BC Safety Authority, Science World, Skills Canada and Talk Shop Media.

About Babcock International Group and Babcock Canada Inc.

Babcock International Group is the UK's leading engineering support services company, delivering complex and critical asset support both in the UK and overseas. With revenue of circa $9 billion CAD in 2015 and an order book of circa $38 billion CAD, Babcock International Group manages vital assets within a number of industry sectors including energy, defence, emergency services, transport, telecommunications and education.

Babcock Canada Inc. provides critical and complex support to strategically important assets, infrastructure and training programs primarily in the Canadian defense, security, marine, and construction sectors. Operating from locations in Halifax, Ottawa and Victoria, Babcock Canada Inc. has more than 300 expert personnel providing systems engineering, material and supply chain management and project management solutions.

Contacts:



Media Contact

Kelsi Carleton

Talk Shop Media

1.855.738.2220

kelsi[at]talkshopmedia[dot]com





More information:

http://https://www.babcockinternational.com/Locations/Canada



PressRelease by

STEM Spotlight Awards

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/26/2017 - 22:00

Language: English

News-ID 520262

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: STEM Spotlight Awards

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 37



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease