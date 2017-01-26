Canada's unions say NAFTA renegotiation is an opportunity for more fairness

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- Canada's unions are glad to hear that Canada is ready to walk away from NAFTA, saying that renegotiating the deal offers the opportunity take a new approach to trade that puts the interests of working people and the environment first.

In a statement sent to Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland today, the Canadian Labour Congress points out that over the last 20 years, NAFTA has failed working Canadians.

"Far from generating good jobs and prosperity, NAFTA has undermined secure, well-paid employment and devastated manufacturing and processing industries and the communities that depend on them," reads the statement. "While there has been increased trade and economic growth, large corporations and investors have gained the most, leaving workers behind."

The statement, which comes out of talks that brought together representatives from civil society and private and public sector unions representing workers across industries and services, proposes nine reforms essential to any renegotiation:

"Canada's unions are determined to work with our allies to ensure that any new trade deals are fair and protect workers' rights, public services, the government's right to regulate in the public's interest, and our environment," said CLC president Hassan Yussuff.

