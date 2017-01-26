TRC Appoints Doug Massih as SVP, Infrastructure Sector Leader

Massih to manage 500 professional and technical colleagues across multiple engineering disciplines

(firmenpresse) - LOWELL, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- (NYSE: TRR), a recognized leader in engineering, environmental consulting and construction-management services, today announced that Doug Massih, Senior Vice President, has been appointed as the new leader for the firm's Infrastructure sector. Massih was previously the Infrastructure sector Deputy Director and SVP.

"Doug has been absolutely instrumental in transforming our infrastructure business from a regional model to our now successful nationally integrated practice," said Chris Vincze, TRC's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Doug is a born leader and is also generous in giving the next generation of leaders the support they need through our project management training program and through less formal mentoring relationships. We're extremely lucky to have a well-rounded asset like Doug at the firm, and we know in this new role he will continue to help the company grow."

Massih has more than 30 years of technical services and comprehensive business-related experience. He has worked with clients ranging from public agencies to Fortune 500 companies on projects that have exceeded $2.0 billion in the transportation market.

He has overseen notable growth in TRC's Construction Engineering & Inspection, Materials Inspection and Geotechnical Drilling capabilities. His team specializes in planning, design and construction engineering services for high profile bridge and roadway projects and has gained recognition as a pioneer in Seismic Structural Engineering for bridges in active earthquake zones.

In addition, Massih initiated and manages the Infrastructure Sector's Public-Private Partnership (P3) discipline, which provides consulting and advisory services for Infrastructure Development clients. P3 projects utilize a combination of private and public financing, including multi-billion dollar transportation concessions and greenfield development work, and Massih has been key in fueling the Company's growth in this area while increasing project backlog.

"The infrastructure market is poised for exponential growth," Massih said. "TRC is well-positioned to help our clients design major upgrades to critical infrastructure, manage and administer their construction projects, navigate alternative project delivery models and implement technology solutions that support our communities' transportation systems. A lot has changed in this industry during the past 30 years, but what stayed the same might be more important -- our team's focus on listening to our clients, getting to know them and their needs, and delivering creative, cost-effective solutions to their challenges as quickly as possible through a variety of project delivery methods."

Massih earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Lafayette College in Easton, Penn. He is an active member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the American Society of Highway Engineers.

A pioneer in groundbreaking scientific and engineering developments since the 1960s, TRC is a national engineering, environmental consulting and construction management firm that provides integrated services to the power, environmental, infrastructure and oil and gas markets. TRC serves a broad range of commercial, industrial and government clients, implementing complex projects from initial concept to delivery and operation. TRC delivers results that enable clients to achieve success in a complex and changing world. TRC trades on the NYSE under the symbol TRR. For more information, visit TRC's website at , follow us on and at (at)TRC_Companies or find us on .

Certain statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," or other words of similar import. You should consider statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss TRC's future expectations, contain projections of the Company's future results of operations or of its financial condition, or state other "forward-looking" information. TRC believes that it is important to communicate its future expectations to its investors. However, there may be events in the future that the Company is not able to accurately predict or control and that may cause its actual results to differ materially from the expectations described in its forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, circumstances which could create large cash outflows, such as contract losses, litigation, uncollectible receivables and income tax assessments; regulatory uncertainty; the availability of funding for government projects; the level of demand for TRC's services; product acceptance; industry-wide competitive factors; the ability to continue to attract and retain highly skilled and qualified personnel; the availability and adequacy of insurance; capital availability and project investment by TRC's clients; and general political or economic conditions. Furthermore, market trends are subject to changes, which could adversely affect future results. See the risk factors and additional discussion in TRC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2016, and other factors included from time to time in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

