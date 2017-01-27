Chiropractic Local Marketing First Position Google Local 3 Pack Now Available

CE Internet Services releases three previously unpublished facts about its upcoming Chief Of The 3 Pack launch. Further information can be found at https://chiropractorlocalmarketingnewpatientsfast.com/chief-of-3-pack.

(firmenpresse) - Ahead of the launch of its new service, CE Internet Services is making public three as yet unreleased facts about [Chief Of The 3 Pack](https://chiropractorlocalmarketingnewpatientsfast.com/chief-of-3-pack/) set to go live Friday 27th January, which fans and consumers within the Chiropractic Local Marketing space will find interesting.



The Three items include nuggets such as how:



The idea for creating Chief Of The 3 Pack came about after market research clearly showed that chiropractors were tired of the same old SEO promises.



Chief Of The 3 Pack has been in development for a half year and had a team of two working on it, which is considered about average by industry standards. This goes to show that great things can be achieved by small numbers.



The service almost didn't see the light of day, when the server crashed and didn't come back online for a week. The problem was overcome by the help of a friend, who is a very talented computer nerd.



CE Internet Services has done something different compared to other businesses in the [Chiropractic Local Marketing](https://chiropractorlocalmarketingnewpatientsfast.com) space, by using an experimental new technology to halve production time..



Chief Of The 3 Pack will be released as part of CE Internet Services's greater plans to donate enough to sustain an entire village in South America. It's hoped this goal will be achieved by next summer.



CE Internet Services got it's start when Founder Christian Ermlich noticed a growing need of chiropractic practices for new patients on a weekly basis. With five years prior experience in the Chiropractic Local Marketing world, Christian Ermlich decided to go ahead and start in 2009.



Christian Ermlich is quoted saying: "We like to do things to connect with our consumers and customers. Things like publishing a regular weekly newsletter. And releasing these little factoids ahead of the Chief Of The 3 Pack launch are what make a difference."





Chief Of The 3 Pack is set to launch Friday 27th January. To find out more, it's possible to visit chiropractorlocalmarketingnewpatientsfast.com.



For more facts and further information about CE Internet Services, this can be discovered at [Chief Of The 3 Pack](https://chiropractorlocalmarketingnewpatientsfast.com/chief-of-3-pack/).





