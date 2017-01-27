CORRECTION - NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for Fourth-Quarter Financial Results

(firmenpresse) - SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- In the news release, "NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for Fourth-Quarter Financial Results," issued earlier today by NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), we are advised by the company that the quarter end date in the first paragraph should read "Jan. 29, 2017" instead of "Jan. 31, 2017" as originally issued. Complete corrected text follows.

SANTA CLARA, CA -- Jan 26, 2017 -- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) will host a conference call on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017, ending Jan. 29, 2017.

The call will be webcast live (in listen-only mode) at the following websites: and . The company's prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session, which will be limited to questions from financial analysts and institutional investors.

Ahead of the call, NVIDIA will provide written commentary on its fourth-quarter results from its CFO. This material will be posted to immediately after the company's results are publicly announced at approximately 1:20 p.m. PT.

To listen to the conference call, dial (877) 223-3864 or, for those outside the United States, (574) 990-1377, conference ID 52907909.

A replay of the conference call will be available until Feb. 16, 2017, at (855) 859-2056, conference ID 52907909. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until the company's conference call to discuss financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2018.

's (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI -- the next era of computing -- with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. Today, NVIDIA is increasingly known as "the AI computing company." More information at .

