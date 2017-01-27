Black Hair Salon in Houston Launches New Referral & Loyalty Program

Level Salon Studio announced the availability of its New Referral & Loyalty Program Service beginning 1/27/17. More information can be found at www.levelsalonstudio.com.

(firmenpresse) - Customers looking for the latest New Referral & Loyalty Program Service will soon be able to get involved with Level Salon Studio. Today Derek Sasser, Co-Owner at Level Salon Studio releases details of the New Referral & Loyalty Program Service's development.



The New Referral & Loyalty Program Service is designed to appeal specifically to Healthy Hair Enthusiasts and includes:



Referral reward system This feature was included because Level Salon Studio wanted to reward clients for referring friends and family to what is deemed to be the best black hair salon in Houston. This is great news for the consumer as Clients get rewarded with credits and free services..



Loyalty Program This was made part of the program to reward clients for their loyalty. Customers who invest in the service should enjoy this feature because committed clients get FREE services for being loyal to the brand like with services like protein treatments, steam hydration treatments and trims.



Earn $25 Dollars Level Salon Studio made sure to make this part of the New Referral & Loyalty Program Service's development as clients can share "$25 OFF Shampoo & Style at Level Salon Studio" voucher with friends and earn $25 for every friend that becomes customer of Level Salon Studio. Customers of the New Referral & Loyalty Program Service will likely appreciate this because it will mean getting a significant discount on black hair salon services..



Derek Sasser, when asked about the New Referral & Loyalty Program Service said:



"It's easy, clients will automatically be enrolled. The reward status updates will be sent to mobile devices via text message and clients can opt out at any time. To see the points accrued toward the loyalty program, click the link in the message receive by text . Please see a staff member when wanting to cash in/redeem a reward. Share "$25 OFF Shampoo & Style at Level Salon Studio" with friends and social media associates and earn $25 for every friend that becomes a Level Salon customer. All the client need to do is click on the buttons below, share the offer and refer friends. No need to keep track of referrals, we will do that for you!"





This is the latest offering from Level Salon Studio and Derek and Jody Sasser is particularly excited about this launch because shows gratitude towards clients visiting one of the best black hair salons in Houston.



Those interested in learning more about Level Salon Studio and its New Referral & Loyalty Program Service can do so on the website at www.levelsalonstudio.com





