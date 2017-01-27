       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
New Water Sports Website Launches

A new website has been launched aimed at water sports enthusiasts and wannabes alike.

(firmenpresse) - London, United Kingdom - A new website has been launched aimed at water sports enthusiasts and wannabes alike. The website is devoted to providing water sport equipment reviews, buying guides, how to guides and information for beginners and professionals alike. The sports on the site range from swimming to surfing to paddle boarding and more, even fishing is included.

thewatersporter.com was launched by a team of water sports enthusiasts who have found the lack of online communities around the hobby frustrating. Founder Mark comments There isnt really a single place where you can go online to find lots of information on water sports. Our goal is to create somewhere people know they can get a load of information on the subject and even contribute and get involved.

For more information, or to contribute to the website, you can get in touch on info(at)thewatersporter.com

Contact:
Mark Ewens
The Watersporter
Address: 77 Felix Lane, Short Green, IP22 8GG, UK
Phone: 01379641615
Email: info(at)thewatersporter.com
Website: http://thewatersporter.com



More information:
http://thewatersporter.com



Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: The Watersporter

