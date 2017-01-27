Toledo Commercial Office Cleaning Experts Floor Care Service Website Launched

The premier Toledo commercial and office cleaning specialists Special Touch Commercial Cleaning, with free quotes at 419-897-7931, launched a new website detailing the thorough and specialized floor care services for any type of flooring provided by its renowned floor cleaning and maintenance division.

(firmenpresse) - The popular Special Touch Floor Care has announced the launch of a new website highlighting its leading range of thorough and specialized floor cleaning and maintenance services available at highly competitive rates for businesses across the greater Toledo area.



More information is available at [http://www.specialtouchfloorcare.com](http://specialtouchfloorcare.com/).



The Special Touch Floor Care is the floor cleaning and maintenance division of the acclaimed full-service commercial cleaning firm Special Touch Commercial Cleaning which has been providing some of the most sought after office cleaning and janitorial services for businesses, schools or government offices in greater Toledo and surrounding areas for over 25 years.



The popular floor care specialists have now launched a new website detailing its leading range of services covering any hard floor needs, including the thorough and specialized cleaning, scrubbing, stripping & waxing or polishing of hardwood, laminated, granite, marble and vinyl or tile surfaces required to enjoy that shine and finished look while extending the life of the floors.



The new Special Touch Floor Care website also highlights the companys experienced team of cleaning technicians known for their attention to detail, high standards in service and ability to conveniently adapt to clients schedule which combined with its competitive rates have earned the company its BBB A+ rating and leading reputation among the business community in the greater Toledo area.



Free quotes and consultations with Special Touch Commercial Cleaning and its specialized floor care division can be requested at 419 897-7931 or through the new website along with multiple client testimonials and extensive details on its full-service commercial office cleaning services for the type of pristine, organized and professional looking work place that can impress clients and inspire employees.



The Special Touch Floor Care team explains that we have a strong, clean and service-driven reputation for delivering the highest quality of cleaning services at the most competitive prices. Whatever floor covering it may be, we can do the job and exceed expectations. As the premier floor care specialists in Ohio, we are so confident in the quality of the service we provide to our customers that if they dont see their reflection off their floors, then the service is free. More information on Special Touch Floor Care's services is available at the website link above.





http://www.specialtouchfloorcare.com



Special Touch Commercial Cleaning

http://www.specialtouchfloorcare.com

Special Touch Commercial Cleaning

Special Touch Commercial Cleaning

http://www.specialtouchfloorcare.com

+1-419-897-7931

4021 Hillandale Rd #4

Ottawa Hills

United States

Firma: Special Touch Commercial Cleaning

Ansprechpartner: Vincent Perrin

Stadt: Ottawa Hills

Telefon: +1-419-897-7931



