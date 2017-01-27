Improved window and door product offering with new manufacturers in Markham

Great Windows has updated its offering of total window and door solutions to the public to provide an improved product offering to new customers and old. Further information can be found at www.greatwindows.ca.

(firmenpresse) - [Great Windows](http://www.greatwindows.ca)



Homeowners and the construction industry looking for an improved range of products can now take advantage of the new offering from Great Windows. Great Windows has implemented a new element to its product set with a complete range of window and door solutions to the public. These new partnerships with an increased range of manufacturers benefit both new and existing customers by giving them a greater range of product offerings.



Specifically, this update will deliver new partnerships with manufacturers to customers. Great Windows has been able to do this by leveraging existing relationships to give better service to our customers.



To take full advantage of this new update and improved product offering, customers can visit the website at www.greatwindows.ca for full details.



Great Windows is excited to unveil the latest benefit for current and new customers in both the domestic and commercial construction sectors, offering total window and door solutions to its customers.



On this subject, Rob Pahl, CEO at Great Windows said: "This product offering will allow Great Windows to build on an already impressive record in helping our customers with replacement windows in Markham and York Region. Our team of professionals now has a product offering that complements their skills and experience."



Great Windows has made a point of listening to its customers and taking feedback wherever possible. They reportedly do this because they are in business of serving their customers by listening to them.



Having been in business now for 2 years, Great Windows strives to take the pain out of ordering replacement windows with a sales team that takes the confusion out of the buying process in the replacement window installation market. This dedication has made them known among customers as customer friendly and cost effective.



Interested parties who would like to be among the first to experience the Improved product offering with Great Windows are encouraged to visit the website at www.greatwindows.ca for full details and to get started.





