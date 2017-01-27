2017 Predicted To Be The Most Profitable Year For Property investment

Fab Property forecast that 2017 will mark a turning point in property sales and investment on the Costa del Sol, due to the amount of people seeking holiday homes in the sun.

(firmenpresse) - 2016 was a year of uncertainty in terms of the property market in Marbella, after the Brexit vote saw the exchange rate plummet and the lack of Government in Spain instigated a degree of buyer uncertainty. In spite of this, 2017 is predicted to be the most profitable year yet in relation to property sales- particularly holiday homes.



Marbella's property market is unto its own, says Julie Bett, director of Fab Property. In the past 10 years, there have been many ups and downs for the property market in spain, but Marbella has always managed to maintain stability regardless.



The Marbella property market has broadened its scope dramatically over recent years. Five years ago, the market relied almost solely on Russian buyers in search of ultra-luxurious properties. Today, the market is driven by cash buyers from areas such as Belgium, Holland and of course, the Scandinavian countries. Mrs Bett goes on to say that Buying motivation is no longer driven by discount prices, but by the lifestyle and prestige that Marbella eludes. Commercial investors as well as individual buyers recognize that Marbella offers them the opportunity to purchase affordable properties in a location that will never lose its charm. All of these factors combined has resulted in a gradual increase of property prices, particularly in the surrounding areas of Nueva Andalucia and Benahavis. 2017 will see prices steadily increasing, as well as the amount of monthly property purchase transactions.



About Fab Property



In a highly competitive market, clients require a real estate agency that consistently achieves results and exceeds clients customer service expectations. Our team has a proven track record in negotiating the best price for your property sale or purchase and our business thrives regardless of market sentiments. Our knowledge of the local market combined with our energy, enthusiasm and will to succeed on your behalf, are some of our strongest qualities.





Contact:

Julie Bett

Fab Property Spain SL

Address: Elviria, Marbella, Spain

Phone: 0034 952 886 340

Email: info(at)fabps.com





More information:

http://https://fabps.com/



Fab Property Spain SL

