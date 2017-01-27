Gift Book Reaches Top Spot in Family Activities

Snapdragon Wishes is an inspirational gift book based on an ancient tradition from the British Isles. The Snapdragon brings good luck and is a fun, lively, and memorable family activity or party game.

(firmenpresse) - Southern California resident, author and expert on creating traditions and recognizing the sacred in everyday life Katie Coates is launching her brand new book, Snapdragon Wishes. The book is available on Amazon and became the Number 1 Bestseller in Family Activities and Number 2 Bestseller in Family and Relatioships Short Reads on January 26, 2017. It is a big hit with fans of those who enjoy discovering new family activities, creative ways to bring more meaning to celebrations and holidays, or those looking for an inspirational gift book. More information on the book can be found on Amazon: http://bit.ly/buywishes



This is the second book Coates has authored. The book was written with the aim of giving people a meaningful activity to share with family and friends on special occasions and holidays. There's also particular excitement about this book because it introduces a magical ancient tradition from the British Isles.



Snapdragon Wishes is an inspirational poem illustrated with beautiful full-color photography. It inspires readers to make their dreams reality. Readers will likely find a particular interest in the included Recipe for a Snapdragon Party that details how to bring this tradition into their own homes, as well as some of the author's family recipes that she has served at her own Snapdragon parties. The book's cover art was created by Â© Dave Bredeson | Dreamstime.com and Snapdragon Wishes is being released by PRP Press.



Katie Coates writes nonfiction and fiction for adults and children. She and her family live in Southern California and she grew up as a child in a military family. This helped shaped the creation of the book because her family moved many times, which made the author aware of how important it is to create traditions.



When asked about why she wrote the book, Coates said: "I am on a mission to inspire people to view their everyday lives as sacred, to spend more time making memories and doing special things with family and friends, and to bring more meaningful moments into their holidays and celebrations."





In answer to a quesiton about what got her started, she said, "Childhood friends remembered our Snapdragon parties from our teen years. They urged me to write the book so that they could bring the meaning and magic of the Snapdragon into their own lives."



[Snapdragon Wishes Available on Amazon](http://bit.ly/buywishes)





More information:

http://www.snapdragonwishes.com



