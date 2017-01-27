Reijo Salonen, Senior Vice President, Pharmaceutical R&D, is CTO of the Year 2017

PRESS RELEASE 27 JANUARY 2017



Reijo Salonen, Orion's Senior Vice President, Pharmaceutical R&D and Reetta

Kivelä, founder and CTO of Gold&Green Foods Ltd, have been selected as the CTOs

of the Year 2017. The title CTO (Chief Technology Officer) of the year is

awarded by The Finnish CTO Forum, a community for Chief Technology Officers, in

cooperation with the technology and innovation centre Tekes and the Nordic

leader in innovation consulting Spinverse.



The CTO of the Year title is awarded annually to highlight Chief Technology

Officers whose work has had an impact on their company's technology expertise

and growth potential, and who are inspiring leaders and active in networks with

an impact on society. The recipient is selected by a jury of Finland's

technology leaders. This year the emphasis was on companies with considerable

societal impact.



The title, which has been awarded since 2010, went to a major company and a SME.

Orion was the jury's favourite among the major companies as it has had a

significant impact on Finland's pharmaceutical R&D. Orion develops, manufactures

and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical

ingredients and diagnostic tests, and is the clear market leader in Finland.



According to the CTO jury, Reijo Salonen was selected for his solid experience

and extensive network, which have contributed to the positive development of

Orion's business and results - not to mention the positive effects that new

drugs provide to humankind.



"Ten years ago, the state of affairs in Orion's R&D work was challenging and the

company was lagging behind international pharmaceutical industry giants. Under

Salonen's leadership, Orion has renewed its R&D culture to make it open,

transparent and enthusiastic about R&D. An organisational change created R&D



that enables open innovation. While Orion's internal resources were being

targeted precisely at the operations that provide the company its competitive

advantage, it was possible to outsource the research and development work that

focuses on other areas and carry it out as cooperation projects on a global

scale. An extensive cooperation network increased Orion's resources and

expertise. One example of the R&D department's achievements is a new kind of

prostate cancer drug, which was also selected as one of the five finalists for

the Chemical Industry Federation Innovation Award of 2016. Orion's aim is to

launch this drug on the market in 2019," said the jury of the CTO Forum.



"This is wonderful recognition of what we have achieved together in the R&D

organisation. We have worked hard to change the culture and we can now see the

results in the development of innovative products. Over the past ten years we

have been able to turn innovations into projects and partnerships, and it is

wonderful that our development has been noticed more widely. Orion has a long

and successful 100-year history. The robust R&D pipeline that we have created

will enable us to be proud of our valuable company also in the future," says

Salonen.





"Orion's financial and R&D performance have been beyond compare over the past

ten years and Gold&Green Foods' products help to alleviate a major global

challenge, in other words the environmental problems caused by meat production.

According to the jury, the business activities of both companies combine

important technological and social dimensions. Salonen and Kivelä have both

proven their input to their companies and to societal networks," says Harri

Kerminen, the chairman of the jury.





CTO-Forum

The Finnish CTO Forum is a community for Chief Technology Officers that provides

a platform for innovation and technology leaders in different companies in

Finland for networking, discussion and sharing ideas across different

industries. The Forum's target is to increase appreciation and raise awareness

of the work carried out by companies and Chief Technology Officers. The CTO

Forum is implemented and the CTO of the Year title is awarded as a joint

undertaking by Tekes and Spinverse.



Further information: www.ctoforum.fi.





Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of

well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary

pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The

company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core

therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS)

disorders, oncology and respiratory for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler®

pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2015 amounted to EUR 1,016 million and the

company had about 3,400 employees. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq

Helsinki. Founded in 1917, Orion is celebrating its centenary in 2017.



