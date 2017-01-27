Ahlstrom Financial Statements Release 2016: Record high profitability in 2016 with accelerated sales growth in the last quarter of the year

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Ahlstrom Corporation FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELEASE January 27, 2017 at 08:30 EET



This is a summary of the Financial Statements Release 2016. The complete report

with tables is attached to this release and available at www.ahlstrom.com



Ahlstrom Financial Statements Release 2016



Record high profitability in 2016 with accelerated sales growth in the last

quarter of the year



October-December 2016 compared with October-December 2015



* Net sales EUR 266.1 million (EUR 255.0 million).At constant currency rates,

growth was 4.9%.

* Adjusted EBITDA EUR 26.4 million (EUR 21.6 million), representing 9.9%

(8.5%) of net sales

* Operating profit EUR 8.0 million (EUR 16.4 million loss)

* Adjusted operating profit EUR 14.4 million (EUR 7.6 million), representing

5.4% (3.0%) of net sales

* Profit before taxes EUR 4.8 million (EUR 20.5 million loss)

* Earnings per share EUR 0.00 (EUR -0.46)

* Net cash flow from operating activities EUR 26.9 million (EUR 23.3 million)





January-December 2016 compared with January-December 2015



* Net sales EUR 1,085.9 million (EUR 1,074.7 million).At constant currency

rates, growth was 2.6%.

* Adjusted EBITDA EUR 130.9 million (EUR 104.8 million), representing 12.1%

(9.7%) of net sales

* Operating profit EUR 70.8 million (EUR 21.9 million)

* Adjusted operating profit EUR 80.6 million (EUR 47.5 million), representing

7.4% (4.4%) of net sales

* Profit before taxes EUR 56.3 million (EUR 22.6 million. The comparison

figure includes a capital gain of EUR 20.3 million from share sales.)

* Earnings per share EUR 0.61 (EUR 0.06)

* Net cash flow from operating activities EUR 125.8 million (EUR 60.0 million)





Major events



* Ahlstrom announced a plan to merge with Munksjö Oyj to create a leader in



sustainable and innovative-fiber solutions. In conjunction, Sakari Ahdekivi

was appointed interim President & CEO of Ahlstrom. He replaced Marco Levi,

who left the company in November as a consequence of the merger

announcement.

* The Extraordinary General Meetings of Ahlstrom and Munksjö approved the

merger on January 11, 2017. The transaction is expected to be completed at

the beginning of the second quarter of 2017.

* The EGM of Ahlstrom also authorized the Board of Directors to distribute an

extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.49 per share in lieu of an annual payout



Sakari Ahdekivi, interim President & CEO



"In 2016, we achieved an all-time high profitability in the current structure of

the company and our balance sheet is much stronger than before. During the

latter part of the year we also demonstrated our ability to grow, something we

have lacked in the past few years, and achieved remarkable growth in net sales

of close to 5% at constant currency rates in the last quarter of the year. In

addition to higher sales, we also benefited from improved operational efficiency

and lower variable costs. Our business units made good progress and the majority

improved their sales and operating profits throughout the year.



We have executed on our strategy at an accelerated pace. Our margins have

clearly increased thanks to improved commercial excellence, a leaner operating

model, higher capacity utilization and our ability to capture new growth

opportunities. As a result, we came close to achieving our 2018 profitability

target of above 8% adjusted operating profit margin already in 2016.



The planned merger with Munksjö Oyj is a major strategic milestone in the recent

history of Ahlstrom. This combination will create a leader in innovative and

sustainable fiber-based solutions. The deal will create substantial value to our

stakeholders by offering further opportunities for growth and improved

operational efficiency. A strong balance sheet and cash generation will support

growth of the combined company. The focus will now be on completing the merger

and the subsequent integration of the two companies."



Outlook



Ahlstrom does not provide an outlook for the year 2017 due to the planned merger

with Munksjö, which is expected to be completed at the beginning of the second

quarter of 2017.



Key figures



EUR million Q4/2016 Q4/2015 Change, % 2016 2015 Change, %

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net sales 266.1 255.0 4.4 1 085.9 1 074.7 1.0



EBITDA 20.0 14.8 34.6 121.1 96.4 25.6



% of net sales 7.5 5.8 11.2 9.0



Adjustment items included in

EBITDA -6.4 -6.7 -9.8 -8.3



Adjusted EBITDA 26.4 21.6 22.3 130.9 104.8 25.0



% of net sales 9.9 8.5 12.1 9.7



Operating profit 8.0 -16.4 70.8 21.9 223.8



% of net sales 3.0 -6.4 6.5 2.0



Adjustment items included in

operating profit -6.4 -23.9 -9.8 -25.6



Adjusted operating profit 14.4 7.6 90.3 80.6 47.5 69.8



% of net sales 5.4 3.0 7.4 4.4



Profit before taxes 4.8 -20.5 56.3 22.6 148.4



Profit for the period 1.4 -20.2 34.9 8.6



Earnings per share -0.00 -0.46 0.61 0.06



Return on capital employed,

% 6.5 -11.4 13.6 3.9



Net cash flow from operative

activities 26.9 23.3 15.6 125.8 60.0 109.8



Capital expenditure 20.0 13.7 46.1 37.9 27.3 39.0



Interest-bearing net

liabilities 140.8 195.9 -28.1 140.8 195.9 -28.1



Gearing ratio, % 44.6 65.4 44.6 65.4



Equity ratio, % 38.2 35.8 38.2 35.8



Number of personnel, at the

end of the period 3,233 3,311 -2.4 3,233 3,311 -2.4

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ahlstrom has adopted the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA)

guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures, which became effective on July

3, 2016. The company uses alternative performance measures to reflect the

underlying business performance and to improve comparability. These alternative

performance measures should, however, not be considered as a substitute for

measures of performance in accordance with IFRS.

Ahlstrom has used revised terminology since the beginning of 2016. In

accordance, the previously used term "Operating profit excluding non-recurring

items" has been replaced by "Adjusted operating profit" and the term "EBITDA

excluding non-recurring items" by "Adjusted EBITDA".



Adjusted items affecting comparability and alternative performance measures used

by Ahlstrom are defined:



Adjustment items: restructuring costs, impairment charges, capital gains or

losses

EBITDA = Operating profit + depreciation and amortizations + impairments

Adjusted EBITDA = EBITDA - Adjustment items

Adjusted operating profit = Operating profit - Adjustment items



Ahlstrom and Munksjö to combine



On November 7, 2016, Ahlstrom Corporation and Munksjö Oyj announced a plan merge

the two companies. The combination will create a global leader in sustainable

and innovative fiber-based solutions. The combination is expected to create

significant value for the stakeholders in the combined company through stronger

global growth opportunities and improved operational efficiency. The combined

company's growth ambitions will be supported by a strong balance sheet and

strong cash flow generation.



* Ahlstrom and Munksjö will merge through an absorption merger whereby

Ahlstrom's shareholders will receive Munksjö shares as merger consideration

* Ahlstrom's shareholders will receive 0.9738 new shares in Munksjö for each

share held in Ahlstrom as merger consideration, corresponding to an

ownership in the combined company of approximately 47.2% for current

Ahlstrom shareholders and approximately 52.8% for current Munksjö

shareholders

* In connection with the merger Ahlstrom proposes to distribute funds in the

total amount of approximately EUR 23 million, corresponding to EUR 0.49 per

share before the combination is completed in lieu of the company's ordinary

annual distribution

* The Extraordinary General Meetings of both companies have approved the

merger, which is expected to be completed at the beginning of the second

quarter of 2017







Unaudited pro forma financials of the combined company and certain other

information, such as composition of the management team can be found in the

merger prospectus, published on December 16, 2016.



Short-term risks



The global economic outlook varies based on region. Growth in the U.S. is

expected to be the highest among developed economies, while that in Europe is

expected to continue growing at a moderate pace. Britain's decision to leave the

European Union as well as swings in political tendencies across several nations

has increased uncertainty. China's expected shift in its economic structure

towards more consumer consumption and less investment has caused some concerns,

but it can also provide opportunities.



Slower-than-anticipated economic growth poses risks for Ahlstrom's financial

performance. It may lead to lower sales volumes and force the company to

initiate market-related shutdowns at plants, which could affect profitability.

Tougher competition through competitors' increased production capacity,

aggressive pricing as well as the adoption of new technologies may also affect

profitability. Shifts in the pattern of demand for the company's products may

strain the flexibility of its asset base and leave some assets underutilized,

while others may become over-loaded.



Swings in currency exchange rates may lead to fluctuations in net sales and

profitability. Ahlstrom's main raw materials are wood pulp, synthetic fibers,

and chemicals. The prices of these key raw materials are volatile, and any

increases may affect the company's profitability depending on its ability to

mitigate the risk.



In some of the Group companies, income tax returns are under examination in tax

audits or have been already disputed by the tax authorities. The main items

under discussion or already disputed relate to transfer pricing and

restructuring issues. Based on an evaluation of the current state of these

processes, no significant tax provisions have been booked.



Ahlstrom and Munksjö have announced a plan to merge in 2017. The process may

cause loss of business focus at Ahlstrom and the loss of skilled personnel and

know-how.



The general risks facing Ahlstrom's business operations are described in greater

detail on the company website at www.ahlstrom.com and in the report by the Board

of Directors in the company's Annual Report for 2015. The risk management

process is also described in the Corporate Governance Statement, also available

on the company's website.



This report contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the present

views of the company's management. The statements contain uncertainties and

risks and are thus subject to changes in the general economic situation and in

the company's business.



Disclosure procedure



Ahlstrom publishes its Financial Statements Release 2016 enclosed to this stock

exchange release. The report is attached to this release in pdf format and is

also available on the company's web site at www.ahlstrom.com.



Additional information



Sakari Ahdekivi, interim President & CEO, tel. +358 (0)10 888 4768

Juho Erkheikki, Investor Relations & Financial Communications Manager, tel.

+358 (0)10 888 4731



Ahlstrom's interim President & CEO Sakari Ahdekivi will present the report at an

analyst and press conference in Helsinki on Friday, January 27 at 11:00 a.m.

Finnish time. The event will take place at Ahlstrom's head office, Alvar Aallon

katu 3 C, second floor, meeting room Antti.



The combined webcast and teleconference will be held in English and can be

viewed at the following address:

http://qsb.webcast.fi/a/ahlstrom/ahlstrom_2017_0127_q4



Conference call details:



In Finland +358 (0)9 7479 0404

In Sweden +46 (0)8 5065 3942

In the U.K. +44 (0)330 336 9411



To participate via telephone, please dial in a few minutes before the conference

begins. A list of phone numbers for other countries is available at

www.ahlstrom.com/Investors. The confirmation code is 9071340.



An on-demand webcast of the conference will be available on Ahlstrom's website

for twelve months after the call.



The presentation material will be available at

www.ahlstrom.com/en/Investors/Reports-and-presentations/2016/ after the report

has been published.



Ahlstrom in brief



Ahlstrom provides innovative fiber-based materials with a function in everyday

life. We are committed to growing and creating stakeholder value by proving the

best performing sustainable fiber-based materials. Our products are used in

everyday applications such as filters, medical fabrics, life science and

diagnostics, wallcoverings, tapes, and food and beverage packaging. In 2016,

Ahlstrom's net sales amounted to EUR 1.1 billion. Our 3,200 employees serve

customers in 22 countries. Ahlstrom's share is quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

More information is available at www.ahlstrom.com.





Ahlstrom Financial Statemens Release 2016:

http://hugin.info/132525/R/2073849/779604.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Ahlstrom Oyj via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.ahlstrom.com



PressRelease by

Ahlstrom Oyj

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/27/2017 - 07:30

Language: English

News-ID 520303

Character count: 15942

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ahlstrom Oyj

Stadt: Helsinki





Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease