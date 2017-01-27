The timeshare resales market is looking to be more profitable than ever in the coming years

With more and more people looking to purchase a holiday home in popular tourist destinations, timeshare resales offering luxurious accommodation at affordable prices are selling more than ever.
(firmenpresse) - As the global economy stabilizes and popular tourist destinations such as Marbella and Mallorca are once again reaping the benefits of hotels being fully booked and prices increasing, more people than ever before are purchasing a timeshare resale.
A timeshare gives you all of the benefits of owning a holiday home abroad at a fraction of the cost, which is why we saw a dramatic increase in monthly sales last year says Julie Bett, director of Fab Timeshare. Timeshare was once considered to be something that only retirees would enjoy, but times are changing and the majority of customers we sold a timeshare resale to last year were in the age range of 30-50 working professionals.
Hotel prices are increasing rapidly and with discounts of up to 70% on a timeshare resale in a luxury Marriott resort, many people are realizing that investing in a shared ownership unit makes perfect sense. Ms Bett adds staying in a hotel if you are more than two people, just isn't cost effective. Firstly, bear in mind that if there are more than a few people traveling together, multiple rooms need to be booked. This not only significantly increases the cost of travel, but also means that you have to compromise on personal space as a result of having to share a room.
About Fab Timeshare
The team at Fab Timeshare We have a combined experience of over 25 years in timeshare and have sold more than 20 million worth of Marriott Vacation Club. Our team have received many awards directly from Marriott Vacation Club including the "Best of the Best Marriott Vacation Club Top 50" sales professionals in the world, over a thousand customer satisfaction testimonials and multiple Sapphire Awards for outstanding personal sales performance achieving over 1 million or 50+ weeks of sales in a year. If you would like to find out more about purchasing or selling a Marriott timeshare in Europe or worldwide, visit our website www.fabtimeshare.com
Contact:
Julie Bett
Fab Timeshare
Address: Centro Commercial Contur, C.N.340, Km192, Elviria, Marbella, Spain 29604
Phone: +34 952 042 028
Email: info(at)fabtimeshare.com
Website: https://fabtimeshare.com
More information:
http://https://fabtimeshare.com
Date: 01/27/2017 - 08:31
Language: English
News-ID 520304
Character count: 2453
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Fab Timeshare
Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Number of hits: 39
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.811
|Registriert Heute:
|12
|Registriert Gestern:
|24
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|215
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.