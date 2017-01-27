Most Effective Combination of Different Types of Addiction Treatment Programs

In this episode of Recovery ReLOVution, listeners will find out what comes after the intervention? Typically, a plan is already in motion. But is it going to get the job done? The episode will help listeners cover all the bases.

(firmenpresse) - The latest episode of Recovery ReLOVution picks up after the last episodes discussion of intervention. What comes after the intervention?



The host, Dr. Gala Gorman, says, Typically, a plan is already in motion. But is it going to get the job done? Well make sure youre covering all the bases. Costs associated with addiction treatment can be staggering. But, the cost of not treating the problem could be the ultimate . the end of life. How do you put together a course of treatment that will be effective and not break the bank? This episode will make sure youre prepared.



In this episode, listeners will:

- Find out about the different treatment options available

- Understand the associated costs of treatment and whats important to look out for



- Learn what to expect from treatment



Dr. Gala Gorman refers to an article that discusses an innovative treatment program. The article says, Extensive research has shown that receiving medical care and monitored support in the home promotes faster recovery, improves outcomes, and increases the patients overall physical and psychological well-being. The company provides private personalized care for people seeking individualized drug and/or alcohol addiction rehab treatment while living in their own homes.



As Gorman explains, If you are coming out of inpatient care, you can go straight into this kind of care in your own home. It provides a multi-disciplinary team for each client, which includes an addiction psychiatrist, an addiction nurse, a licensed marriage and family therapist, an individual therapist, and a certified recovery advisor. This is a fantastic combination of a team of people to really approach this problem from a lot of different angles. It is one of the things that falls short when somebody comes out of inpatient treatment. If inpatient treatment isnt an option but youve got a home environment where you can put some boundaries in place and create a situation where it is possible to give somebody the support they need this is a fantastic option to consider when putting the treatment plan together.





The Recovery ReLOVution show was created with the aim in mind to help family and friends of addicts restore peace and sanity to their world. Listeners now have an alternative to doing the same thing expecting a different result the definition of insanity.



The show urges listeners to stretch themselves. The shows tagline reflects this. Love the Addict. Outsmart the Addiction. Listeners, primarily Recovery Stakeholders, will likely find a particular interest since its difficult to avoid shaming their addict loved one.



When asked why she created the show, Gorman said, Shaming just adds fuel to addictions fire. There is an alternative.



The shows host, Dr. Gala Gorman, is a holistic life coach and minister. She is the author of the Spiritual Approach TM Series of books focused on practical spirituality. As an entrepreneur mediator, publisher and, formerly, accounting firm partner, her experiences helped shape the creation of the show. As a change facilitator, she ignites transformation in businesses, families, students, clients and, especially, within herself.



Gorman has hopes that the show will help Recovery Stakeholders learn to set and hold effective boundaries to ignite positive change in themselves and their loved one who is struggling with addiction.



Those interested in learning more about the show can visit here: [http://RecoverYES.com/Episodes](http://recoveryes.com/Episodes)





