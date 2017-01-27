Prediction Guru Is the Leading Game Prediction App for Android, Ios and Windows Smartphones

London, UK (January 27, 2017) - Prediction Guru is the worlds number one prediction app for all kinds of games. The app allows people to predict the outcomes of different matches and win cash prizes in return. The app, which is made for the Android, iOS and Windows smartphone platforms, can be used by people to play with friends as well as other players around the world. From cricket to football, hockey to kabbadi, the app allows users to play prediction games for all kinds of sports tournaments and matches. The app can be downloaded for free from the respective app stores and can be used for placing predictions on different games.



The users can offer their predictions on the upcoming matches and win coins if their predictions come true. The fans of the games can also get alerts for all the upcoming games so that they can arrange their schedules accordingly. Apart from the fremium version, users can also opt to use the premium version of the app that offers a number of exciting features. The premium app users can use the benefits of Prediction Guru without any ads. They can also stake on an unlimited number of matches unlike the freemium version which only allows the users to stake for ten upcoming matches. The premium app also allows a user to earn as many as 40 coins on a single day and make the most of 10% redemption discounts, claim bonuses and referral bonuses. The app also presents users with the opportunity to participate in interactive quizzes and be entertained in the process.



Prediction Guru is a sports prediction app that allows users to predict on their favorite matches and win coins if they are right with their predictions.



