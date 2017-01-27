Worldwide Hyperscale Data Centers Market Report Reveals Key Highlights for the Market Growth during 2017-2023

Hyperscale Data Centers Market is expected to registering a CAGR of 20.7 % during the forecast period 2016  2023. Market Size at $86.9.7 Million in 2016 is Anticipated to be $359.7 Billion in 2023.

Hyperscale Data Centers Market

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 27, 2017: Today, growing adoption of hyperscale data centers owing to high-tech developments, such as open compute projects and energy efficiency has changed the business models for various end users. Nowadays, with the application of hyperscale technology in diverse industry verticals, the demand for hyper scale data center market is expected to witness noteworthy growth in the coming years. This has been studied by a new market research study added to the wide database of Market Research Hub (MRH) and titled as Hyperscale Data Centers: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2017 to 2023. This 846-page study highlights the market dynamics boosting the market growth globally.



Initially, the report starts with the brief introduction to the current scenario of the global market. A hyperscale data center integrates information technology operations to manage & store data proficiently. According to the study, cloud data centers are poised to attain explosive growth as they replace enterprise web server farms with the emergence of cloud computing and also with cloud 2.0 automated process computing. In todays business environment, enterprises should be aware of the type of security used at their data center. Accordingly, worldwide markets of hyperscale data center market implement cloud computing with foolproof security systems.



As the segments of cloud computing, social media, big data, online gaming and other applications are growing, there is a constant need for enhanced IT infrastructure that caters to the ever-increasing demand for resources. It is a key factor that further supplements the demand for hyperscale data centers. The customers are willing to consider innovative data center infrastructure designs that offer better scalability and can reduce the total cost of ownership of servers. Additionally, cloud companies who are investing in hyperscale data centers have been prompting the business of original design manufacturers.





Further, the report describes the impact of Cloud 2.0 mega data centers implemented by organizations for automating applications integration for any data. They are usually different from ordinary cloud computing. The major driving factors of cloud 2.0 mega data center market include cost benefits, need for data consolidation, rising colocation services and cloud. They are continuously upgraded to meet the insatiable bandwidth demands of the latest generation of servers.



Moreover, the report also discusses another major factor which describes that the internet has grown by a significant factor of 100 in the past 10 years. To house that evolution, hyperscale data centers have progressed rapidly to provide processing at scale, which is known as cloud computing. For instance, Facebook has increased the corporate data center total capacity by a factor of 1,000. Also, to meet future weights on the internet in the coming years, the companies needs to increase capacity by the same amount again.



Moving further, the report has profiled major companies who are evolving hyperscale data centers in the global market. Some of them are:



365 Data Centers

Apple

Amazon

Alibaba

Baidu

Chef

Forsythe

Colo-D

IBM

Google

Hewlett Packard Enterprise



