Cincinnati Internet Ads Branding Commercial Video Marketing Services Launched

Local Buzz Connect, a digital marketing and video production agency based in Cincinnati, launched Local Business Buzz, a new commercial online video production service. The company offers professional video production and commercial interviewing services for business owners looking to advertise their products and services.

More information is available at [http://localbuzzconnect.com](http://localbuzzconnect.com/).



Online marketing has grown considerably over the past years, with more and more companies looking for ways to leverage the immense marketing potential of the internet. Recent surveys show that more than 90% of all clients have used online reviews or search engines to look for both online and offline products and services.



While most of todays marketing campaigns focus on aggressive text-based strategies, it seems that such efforts are not the most productive. Studies show that visual-based ads are much more effective, with video ads being among the most enticing forms of digital video marketing.



With the high levels of trust most customers place on online reviews, combining them with professional video production could be particularly effective for of digital marketing. Highlighting positive business-customer interaction is a powerful way of attracting new customers, with more and more businesses looking for digital marketing agencies providing video marketing services.



Local Buzz Connect announced Local Business Buzz, a new video production program offering custom video commercial services for clients looking to use video marketing strategies to develop their online reputation.



The company offers full video production services for businesses looking to promote their services and products through visual advertising. Local Buzz Connect offers professional graphic design, animation and video production services. The short commercial clips feature positive client reviews in an effort to attract potential customers.



Through its new Local Buzz Connection Booster Program, the company offers business owners the opportunity to appear in professional interviews highlighting the business products and services and sending across their own business message and company view. Similarly to all other video services, the interviews are conducted in a professional manner, and all videos are edited by professional video editors.





The company distributes the videos on a variety of social media platforms, thus helping businesses connect with many potential clients.



Local Buzz Connect has created many video campaigns for a variety of business. An example can be found at http://localbuzzconnect.com/ohio/cincinnati/best-red-wing-boots-cincinnati-coupon.





http://www.LocalBuzzConnect.com



