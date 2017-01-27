The Important European Trade Expo for Asian Apparel Sourcing, Opens in February 2017

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- The sixth edition of is open from February 14-16, 2017 and taking place in Hall 9 at Messe Berlin. This specialised garment industry expo is a professional sourcing marketplace for European companies to meet with apparel manufacturers and suppliers from eight Asian countries.

This year the expo is supported by Export Promotion Bureau - BANGLADESH, China Council for the Promotional of International Trade (CCPIT) Shanghai Pudong Sub-Council, CHINA, China Council for the Promotional of International Trade (CCPIT) Jiangsu, CHINA, China Council for the Promotional of International Trade (CCPIT) Zhejiang, CHINA, Bureau of Commerce of Qingdao, CHINA, ISEPC (The Indian Silk Export Promotion Council), INDIA, FIEO (Federation of Indian Export Organisations) INDIA.

Just over 300 companies from HONG KONG, CHINA, BANGLADESH, INDIA, PAKISTAN, SRI LANKA, TAIWAN and VIETNAM will be on show. Asia remains the world's number one destination for apparel manufacturing and connects these world-class Asian clothing manufacturers and fabric suppliers all providing low cost, high quality and stable product supply to European brands. It is the largest tradeshow in Europe where clothing professionals can meet with Asian factories that offer production of apparel products for men, women and children as well as fabrics and textiles, and trimmings and accessories, and that are ready to meet demand from European customers for finished garments, contract manufacturing and private label development.

Full details

COMASIA LIMITED

16/F., Skyline Tower

39 Wang Kwong Road, Kowloon Bay, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Tel: (852) 2700 6726

Fax: (852) 2700 6727

Email:



Linda Chan

Marketing Manager

Email:

Tel: (852) 2700 6726

Fax: (852) 2700 6727

PressRelease by

COMASIA LIMITED

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/27/2017 - 09:00

Language: English

News-ID 520316

Character count: 2002

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: COMASIA LIMITED

Stadt: HONG KONG, CHINA





Number of hits: 4



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease