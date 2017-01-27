One Dollar All Goods Offer from 1 USD Buy Has Ignited the Passion for Shopping in Patrons

1 USD Buy, an ecommerce store with a difference, recently rolled out their one dollar all goods offer, which has ignited the passion for shopping among their buyers.

(firmenpresse) - USA - 1 USD Buy, a top ecommerce brand that deals in mobile phones to cars and everything in between, recently announced their One Dollar All Goods special offer for their buyers. Buyers can buy any products of their choice for just one dollar, provided they are selected as the winner of the online lucky draw administered by the online store. One Dollar All Goods is a traditional shopping offer people interested in garage sales are well accustomed to. However, 1 USD Buy has given it a raw spin, which makes online shopping all the more exciting for their members and returning members.



To take part in the ongoing shopping fiesta, buyers have to sign up on the e-store and enter the designated membership center to keep tabs on proceedings. However, the owners of the online store said that there is no any hidden fee or additional fee charged for delivering the products. Customers can simply wait until the results of the lucky draw are announced or the sales comes to an end and the ecommerce store simply send out texts messages and emails apart from sending a notification directly in the members center to inform the buyers the name of the lucky winner.



1 USD Buy sells everything from consumer electronics to luxury cars to mobile phones and gold bars and buyers can also get the nationwide warranty and manufacturers guarantee while buying any products. In addition to that, if customers share one dollar digital SLR and other products displayed on the website, they can even earn additional reward points. However, products once bought cannot be exchanged or returned unless of course the product has defects.



Keeo, the COO of the ecommerce store, recently explained the objective behind rolling out such an exciting offer. Online shopping was turning into a drab experience overall for the buyers and we thought we should add a tinge of excitement so that buyers can feel the fervor of winning something really big for just one dollar, he told the press.





