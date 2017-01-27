1 USD Buy Free All Goods Offer Throws More Excitement into Online Shopping

For many online buyers, online shopping is all about convenience and cost benefits. 1 USD Buy took the fun and excitement to a whole new level by rolling out their free all goods offer

(firmenpresse) - USA - 1 USD Buy, a top ecommerce store that trades in different types of consumer products which range from consumer electronics to cars, recently announced the most exciting and most pro-buyer plan for their online buyers.  Free All Goods , the new plan announced by the ecommerce store simply translates into free shipping of any product to any corner of the world. This way, customers of the store can expect free delivery of the products they choose to buy for one dollar to their doorstep.



1 USD Buy, the online store, has popularized the fairly new idea of one dollar shopping. Everything from consumer electronics to cars, from clothing items to accessories, is available for just one dollar. However, buyers first need to sign up on the website to enter the members area and take part in the lucky draw. Winners are notified by the e-store through text, email and notifications in the membership center. Whenever some new user signs up on the site, they get access to the membership area.



1 USD Buy, an online store that ensures 100% open, transparent and equitable lucky draw process, now even guarantees free Tesla delivery and free delivery for all other two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles. To stay updated about the results of the lucky draw, customers can also download the app of the e-store to get regular updates through their mobile phones. Buyers need to wait for the sale to come to an end to know if they have won their favorite product. The store owners maintain full transparency by publishing the names of the winners on the website and providing links to their respective profiles so that other members of the user community can easily contact the winners.



Keeo, the COO of the e-store recently told that they want to make the whole process of online shopping even more rewarding and exciting for their buyers. We are offering unbeatable rewards and benefits to our buyers as they can literally grab anything of their choice by just spending dollar one, he said.





About the Company



1 USD Buy is a leading e-store.



For more information, visit http://1usdbuy.com/





More information:

http://www.1usdbuy.com/



PressRelease by

1 USD Buy

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/27/2017 - 10:37

Language: English

News-ID 520320

Character count: 2368

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: 1 USD Buy



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 90



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease