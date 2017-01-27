Local Pharmacy Provides Stellar Customer Service and Minimal Wait Times

ABC Compounding Pharmacy is a full-service studio-city compounding pharmacy providing both traditional and compounded medications.

(firmenpresse) - ABC Compounding Pharmacy is a top-rated Studio City compounding pharmacy . They specialize in the art and science of personalized prescriptions, known as compounding. A compounding pharmacy provides personalized medications for patients. This is a great alternative to traditional prescriptions because each individuals prescription is made to their exact needs and dosage, as recommended by a doctor. They are the most trusted Studio City compounding pharmacy, with countless happy patients served every year.



The four main staples of ABC Compounding Pharmacy include: qualified pharmacists, everyday free delivery, acceptance of discount cards and all Rx plans. The team at this Studio City compounding pharmacy have spent many years in school and training to best serve their customers, that is their qualified pharmacists guarantee. For those who have trouble leaving their homes, ABC Compounding Pharmacy offers free delivery every day, that is there free delivery guarantee.



When it comes to Rx plans, this Studio City compounding pharmacy accepts them all, that is their Rx acceptance guarantee. They also accept all discount cards as well. In addition to these amazing amenities, they also offer ten-minute prescription fulfillment times. This ensures that everyone gets their prescription in a timely manner. The offerings at this studio city compounding pharmacy are unmatched by their competitors and big name pharmacies like CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens.



About ABC Compounding Pharmacy



Studio City compounding pharmacy, ABC Compounding Pharmacy, is a trusted pharmacy in the greater Los Angeles area. Their pharmacists, technicians and staff members are dedicated to providing excellent customer-service and the best in prescriptions and over the counter products. They accept all Rx plans, provide qualified pharmacists, offer free delivery and promise your prescription is filled in ten minutes or less. To learn more about ABC Compounding Pharmacy and the services they provide, visit their website: http://www.abccompoundingpharmacy.com/ or call (818) 783-0422. Address: 16311 Ventura Blvd., Encino, CA 91436.





Media Contact:

Eric A.

Company Name: ABC Compounding Pharmacy

Phone Number: 818 783- 0422

Address: Encino, CA 91436

E-Mail: info(at)AbcCompoundingPharmacy.com





More information:

http://www.abccompoundingpharmacy.com/



ABC Compounding Pharmacy

