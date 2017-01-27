Ogden Skin Care Center in Ogden Has A New Licensed Certified Laser Technician

(firmenpresse) - Ogden UT- [Ogden Skin Care](http://www.laserhairremovalogden.com/) has recently announced the addition of their new licensed/certified Laser Technician, Stephanie Child. Stephanie trained at Marinello Beauty School in Ogden and Avalon Beauty School in Layton Utah and is very excited to be a part of the Ogden Skin Care family.



She brings with her the knowledge and understanding of how useful and life changing Laser Hair Removal can be to women and men.



When it comes to [hair removal](http://www.laserhairremovalogden.com/permanent-hair-removal.html), the options are many. There's waxing, sugaring, threading, plucking, depilatories, shaving, and although this technically isn't the actual removal of hair, some choose to bleach unsightly hair. All methods have been used widely, yet are only temporary, lasting up to a maximum of 6-8 weeks, depending on hair regrowth. With waxing over time, skin can lose its elasticity and strength, causing wrinkles.



The process of removing hair permanently is the top non surgical cosmetic procedure for the under 35 set stated Child when we sat down with her!



Ogden Skin Care offers services for such areas as the bikini, facial hair, backs, between brows, hands and fingers, ears, head, under-arms and leg hair. Ogden Skin Care uses state-of -the- art lasers.



Childs is also certified in Chemical facial peels, microdermabrasion treatments, facials, and eyelash extensions. She is so good at lash extensions that she is booked for at least a week out at any given time. This could be because of the very affordable price of their extensions compared to other spas in the area.



Barbara VanDugteren the owner stated We are very proud of our team who for the past 5 years have provided the highest level of service to our guests and we welcome Stephanie to our team and our family.



Company Information-



Ogden Skin Care 1144 W 2700 N #300 Suite C Pleasant View, Utah 84404 855-381-6298





http://www.laserhairremovalogden.com/



