Reality Star Gives Safe Surgical Face Lift Treatment Bad Rap

Skin care experts criticize Kim Kardashian for calling Platelet-Rich Plasma Treatment the Vampire Facial.

(firmenpresse) - Scottsdale, AZ - Kim Kardashian's characterization of Platelet-Rich Plasma Treatment (PRP) is raising a few eyebrows on the faces of some skin care experts.



The Reality Star, who has undergone PRP, made the treatment more well-known to the public after referring it as the Vampire Facial.



"I don't really care for this depiction," said Natalya Borakowsi. The licensed aesthetician and owner of Desert Bloom Skin Care in Scottsdale, AZ says some people are getting the wrong idea about this extremely safe and less invasive procedure. Kardashian posted photos of herself with blood smeared over her entire face after undergoing PRP.



PRP is organic in nature and has been proven effective. The treatment takes blood from a patient, which is injected into specific points on the face and neck. "This treatment has been known to significantly improve women's facial appearances and is a much safer option than Facelifts, Botox, or Plastic Surgery. "



PRP results typically last a few months to a year. Skin care experts, including Borakowski, recommend a series of three-to-six treatments for long lasting results. She says PRP is not nearly as messy as other procedures and maximizes the usage of nutrients and proteins contained within plasma.



Although the treatment is highly effective, skin care experts say the most effective way to maximize PRP for facial skin is to combine it with another treatment known as Microneedling.



"Microneedling involves collagen induction therapy and must be used during facial PRP treatment. It creates a very superficial skin perforation and allows plasma to reach deeper layers of the skin. It also causes superficial skin trauma. This helps skin enter repair mode and ultimately causes a much greater firming, smoothing, and lifting effect on ageing tissues."



More information about skin cancer treatment can be found by visiting www.desertbloomskincare.com



Interview opportunities with Desert Bloom Skin Care Center aesthetician, Natalya Borakowski, are limited.





Call now to book your press availability.



ABOUT DESERT BLOOM SKIN CARE CENTER:



Desert Bloom Skin Care Center has been serving customers of Phoenix Metro area since 2008. Anyone who has recently moved to Arizona is probably experiencing changes to their skin, sudden breakouts and acne. Severe dryness is very common.



Desert Bloom Skin Care Center uses the newest equipment and most advanced professional lines to address needs of absolutely any client. Microdermabrasion, oxygen facial, customized organic facial and chemical peel are some available options.



Media Contact:

Natalya Borakowski

Desert Bloom Skin Care Center

Phone: (480)567-8180

Email: nborakowski(at)gmail.com





More information:

http://www.desertbloomskincare.com/



PressRelease by

Desert Bloom Skin Care Center

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/27/2017 - 11:47

Language: English

News-ID 520325

Character count: 3007

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Desert Bloom Skin Care Center



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 76



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease