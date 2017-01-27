New Easily Peelable Maskant for PWB Connectors and Board-Level Areas

Compatible with Gold and Copper Connector Pins

(PresseBox) - Dymax has recently launched SpeedMask 9-7001, a light-curable maskant designed for protecting connectors and board-level areas from both solvent based and light-curable conformal coatings. Cured masks withstand wave solder and reflow temperatures and are easily removed in one piece, saving time and eliminating the concern of ionic contamination or residue left behind by other masking methods. The residue free surface after removal results in passing SIR testing per IPC-TM-650 and zero keep-out violations.

This halogen and silicone-free maskant is compatible with gold and copper connector pins, cures upon exposure to light and is designed to provide protection of connectors with no discoloration or corrosion. It is extremely thixotropic and is ideal for manual or automated dispensing on boards or components that may be difficult to mask.



Dymax is specialized in advanced light-curing materials and leading supplier of systems solutions to increase efficiency in production processes. The Wiesbaden, Germany, based company not only develops oligomers, adhesives, coatings and light-curing systems for applications, but also assists manufacturers in developing individual process solutions. Major markets to be served include medical device, electronics, aerospace and automotive.

Dymax Corporation is headquartered in Torrington, Connecticut, USA. Alongside Germany, further subsidiaries are located in Ireland, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Korea. Dymax employs more than 300 people worldwide.





