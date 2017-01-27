       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Financial Services & Insurance


Major Opportunities for Household Insurance Market in U.K. Leads To Growth Rate at CAGR of 0.8% by 2020

Report titled "Household Insurance Market "has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

ID: 520328
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 27, 2017: A recent report by Timetric, focusing on the U.K. market has been added to the huge portfolio of Market Research Hub (MRH). This report is entitled as Household Insurance Market in the U.K.- Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020 which provides details analysis of the market trends, drivers and challenges in the U.K. household insurance business. Also, details of regulatory policy which are applicable to the household insurance market and distribution channels; moreover, analysis of natural and man-made hazards and its effects on the household insurance market is also covered in the report.

Request for Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=924635

Primarily, the report starts by defining the household insurance and its importance among consumers. It has been studied that, the U.K. is one of the most competitive places in the world to undertake insurance and the government is putting efforts to sustain and refine the U.Ks competitive edge and make it the worlds leading center for insurance. According to the key highlights, due to the weak housing market, there has been a fierce competition among insurers in U.K. During the review period of 2011 to 2015, even with a weak economy and high flood-damage claims, the market of household insurance remained profitable.

Household insurance is a great concept that protects your home in the event of a fire, water damage, roof caving and others mishaps. It has a lot of positive and valued features that makes it more crucial for families or an individual. Some of the most common forms of household insurance are:

Home insurances
Contents insurance
Tenants insurance
Landlords insurance
Strata insurance

Household insurance should not be seen as an unnecessary expense but rather an investment in the quality of life. Losing the contents of your home to a fire is probably one of the most stressful things that can happen to a person. In that case, investing in a suitable household insurance is the way to safeguard your property.



In the next section, the report studies that, owing to the positive housing market trends and an increase in mortgage lending, the U.K. market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 0.8%.

Top companies who provides best services of household insurance are:

Ace European Group Ltd
Lloyds Banking Group Plc
Ageas (UK) Ltd
National Farmers Union Mutual Insurance Society Company
Aviva Plc
Direct Line Insurance Group Plc
Legal & General Group Plc
Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Plc
Zurich Insurance Plc
Axa UK Plc

Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/household-insurance-in-the-uk-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2020-report.html

At last, the report also profiles these key players in detail along with their main products, key facts, key employees and key competitors. SWOT analysis of the household insurance market to explain the factors and trends are also highlighted.



More information:
http://www.marketresearchhub.com/pr/household-insurance.html



Keywords (optional):

household-insurance-market, household-insurance-industry-analysis, household-insurance-market-report, household-insurance-research-report, household-insurance-market-forecast,



Company information / Profile:

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of Market Research Reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

PressRelease by

PressContact / Agency:

90 State Street
Albany, NY 12207
United States
Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)
Tel : +1-518-621-2074
Email : press(at)marketresearchhub.com
Website : http://www.marketresearchhub.com/
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/market-research-hub




published by: MarketResearchHub
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/27/2017 - 12:06
Language: English
News-ID 520328
Character count: 3585
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Market Research HUB
Ansprechpartner: Sudip Saha Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Albany
Telefon: +1-518-621-2074

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 71

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Financial Services & Insurance




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.817
Registriert Heute: 18
Registriert Gestern: 24
Mitglied(er) online: 3
Gäste Online: 271


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z