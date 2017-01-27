PSP Homecare to Reach More Patients and Customers at Hospitals

(firmenpresse) - RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp. dba PSP Homecare ("PSP" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: PSCR), a durable medical equipment provider, is pleased to provide this update regarding its development strategy within hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and other medical facilities.

PSP Homecare is developing new business opportunities via direct partnerships with healthcare institutions providing patient treatment. Through these partnerships, PSP Homecare can establish on-site Medical Supply Storerooms where exclusively PSP Homecare equipment is held for dispensing to patients that discharge from the facility.

"Placing a Medical Supply Storeroom on-site at healthcare facilities, like hospitals and rehabilitation centers, can position essential PSP Homecare products directly at the patient's point of treatment," commented Michelle Rico, CEO of Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp. "By providing convenient access to high quality canes, crutches, walkers, wheelchairs, and other equipment on-site, PSH Homecare can quickly become the preferred supplier for all of their patient discharges, including individuals that are not under contract."

Michelle Rico concluded, "Following the successful launch of a Medical Supply Storeroom now in operation at a major California inpatient rehabilitation center, we are now planning to rollout in many other hospitals that have expressed an interest setting up similar on-site PSP Homecare operations at their locations."

Further details regarding PSP Homecare's planned business expansion and other updates will be made as additional information becomes available.

Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp. dba PSP Homecare provides a comprehensive collection of durable medical equipment (DME) like canes, crutches, walkers, commodes, patient lifts, hospital beds, orthotics (braces), wheelchairs, scooters, power wheelchairs, rehabilitation equipment, and accessories. Currently serving California and Nevada, PSP Homecare has specialized in the repair of power wheelchairs and the sale of orthotics since 2011. The Company deals with a growing list of federal, state and private insurance providers such as Medicare, Medi-Cal, Nevada Care and Blue Cross among several others.

