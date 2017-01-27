Grow Condos, Inc. Begins Receiving Heightened Media Exposure Through Growing Interest in the Local Press

(firmenpresse) - EAGLE POINT, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- (OTCQB: GRWC),a fully reporting publicly traded company specialized in cannabis industry related "Condo" style real estate and turn-key grow facilities, is pleased to announce that as the Company advances on its key projects, a growing number of noteworthy local media outlets have taken notice of Grow Condo's ventures, and provided coverage, highlighting the opportune timing and magnitude of the Company's endeavors including the developments of Nuggetville, and Smoke on the Water. For the latest updates at any time go to: .

Management is overwhelmed with the positive publicity and local support that appears to be emerging. One of the finest ways to get exposure is for a company's prospective clients and partners to encounter that entity in the media. Getting news coverage in the press is a valuable contribution to any company's long term success. Below are some of the headlines that have been discovered over the past few weeks:

Grow Condo's new wholly owned subsidiary, "Smoke on the Water," recently announced that the Company had entered into an Agreement to acquire one of the territory's privately owned nature rich vacation spots, Lake Selmac Resort & RV Park, situated in the picturesque heart of Southern Oregon. In reference to the transaction, Marijuana Times on January 24th published the following excerpts:

Located just 20 miles south of Grants Pass, Oregon and 2.5 miles east of the Redwood Highway (Hwy. 199) in Selma, Oregon, the peaceful exclusive property currently facilitates Fishing, Swimming, Boating, and in addition to RV parking, has Tent Camping & Cabin locations established for accommodation. To view more regarding the property, visit: . Grow Condos and Smoke on the Water are actively continuing development of the ventures recently announced, and intend to keep shareholders fully informed as projects unfold.

: is Grow Condo's wholly owned subsidiary, designed to capitalize on the country's growing level of recreational marijuana acceptance. The company plans to engage in a roll up strategy for this highly-fragmented industry and provide turn-key solutions for Marijuana-friendly campgrounds and resorts. The company has strategized to initially develop the property through acquisition, subsequently rebranding the existing RV business to represent the Smoke on the Water brand. Upon project launch, the Company plans to provide fully functional vacationing solutions to campground operators and owners seeking to fill the growing demand for stress free and acceptable vacationing for the pro-personal choice and marijuana smoking community. For more information, visit:

Grow Condos is a fully reporting publicly traded company listed under the symbol GRWC: Pink Sheets. It is a real estate purchaser, developer & manager of specific use industrial properties providing "condo" style turn-key grow facilities to support the cannabis industry. We own, lease, sell and manage multi-tenant properties.

Like during the Gold Rush days in California, Grow Condos is focused on a pick-and-shovel approach to participating in the exploding marijuana industry. We finance the purchase and/or development of properties by offering to investors private placement sponsorships, debt instruments, or limited partnerships. We believe there is a significant investor demand for such opportunities. Currently we own and manage a 15,000-square foot warehouse in Eagle Point, Oregon, own and developing a property in Eugene, Oregon and are currently looking into other acquisitions in Oregon, Colorado, Washington, California and Nevada with like-minded investors who want to share in the growth of this dynamic new industry.

Safe Harbor: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Grow Condos, Inc, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Grow Condos, Inc. ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Grow Condos, Inc. filings with the OTC Markets, Securities and Exchange Commission and/or the company's website.

