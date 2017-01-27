(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Hamilton, Bermuda, January 27, 2017
Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) will host a telephone conference Tuesday
February 7, 2017 at 08:00 am US Eastern time. The 4Q2016 dividend and earnings
report will be published before NYSE opens February 6, 2017.
3Q2016 produced $16,700 day/ship timecharter equivalent (TCE) and 4Q2016 $21,600
- up 29%.
So far in 1Q2017, the result for NAT is strong with a TCE well above $25,000
after close to 50% of the available income days in 1Q2017 have been covered. At
the end of February 2017, NAT will have 30 vessels on the water.
Dial-in details will be provided next week.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking
statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe
harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage
companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-
looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals,
strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other
statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.
The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this
cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words
"believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan,"
"potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions
identify forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various
assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions,
including without limitation, our management's examination of historical
operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from
third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when
made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant
uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and
are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish
these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to
update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ
materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the
strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including
fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker
market, as a result of changes in OPEC's petroleum production levels and world
wide oil consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including
bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels,
availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and
regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from
pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political
conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or
political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hire, failure on the
part of a seller to complete a sale to us and other important factors described
from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, including the prospectus and related prospectus supplement,
our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and our Reports on Form 6-K.
Contacts:
Jan H. A. Moller, Gary J. Wolfe
Head of Investor Relations & Financial Seward & Kissel LLP
Manager New York, USA
Nordic American Tankers Limited Tel: +1 212 574 1223
Tel: +1 888 755 8391 or +47 90 11 53 75
Turid M. Sørensen, CFO & EVP Herbjørn Hansson, Chairman & CEO
Nordic American Tankers Limited Nordic American Tankers Limited
Tel: +47 33 42 73 00 or +47 90 57 29 27 Tel: +1 866 805 9504 or +47 90 14 62 91
Rolf Amundsen, Advisor
Nordic American Tankers Limited
Tel: +1 800 601 9079 or + 47 90 82 69 06 Web-site: www.nat.bm
