INVITATION: SCOR GROUP 2016 ANNUAL RESULTS

ID: 520340
(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Invitation
27 January 2017


SCOR GROUP 2016 ANNUAL RESULTS



INVITATION TO ANALYST AND INVESTOR

PRESENTATION AND CONFERENCE CALL




on Wednesday 22 February 2017
at 09:30 CET (08:30 GMT)

The conference call will be held in English

and followed by a Q&A session




The press release and investor presentation will be published on our website on
22 February 2017 by 07:30 CET (06:30 GMT) at the latest.



We invite you to join this meeting:



·      On our website www.scor.com via live audio webcast (a recorded version
will also be available after the conference)

·           By telephone (a recorded version will also be available after the
conference) (see next page for conference call details)





Conference call in English - 09:30 CET (08:30 GMT)



·     On the SCOR website


Connect to www.scor.com to follow the live webcast in English and download all
the documents

relating to the SCOR group 2016 Annual Results.



* By telephone



The direct dial-in numbers, to be called ten minutes before the start of the
conference, are:



+----------------+----------------------+----------+
| Location | Phone Number | Pin code |
+----------------+----------------------+----------+
| France | +33 (0)1 76 77 22 74 | 3111615 |
+----------------+----------------------+----------+
| Germany | +49 (0)69 2222 13420 | 3111615 |


+----------------+----------------------+----------+
| Asia | +852 6963 0855 | 3111615 |
+----------------+----------------------+----------+
| Switzerland | +41 (0)22 567 5729 | 3111615 |
+----------------+----------------------+----------+
| United Kingdom | +44 (0)330 336 9105 | 3111615 |
+----------------+----------------------+----------+
| United States | +1 719-457-1036 | 3111615 |
+----------------+----------------------+----------+



You will be asked by an operator to indicate which meeting you wish to
participate in, please quote: "SCOR Conference".

At the end of the presentation you will be able to put your questions to the
SCOR Executive Team.

A replay will be available from the end of the conference until 8 March 2017
inclusive, by dialing:



+----------------+-----------------------+----------+
| Location | Phone Number | Pin code |
+----------------+-----------------------+----------+
| France | +33 (0) 1 70 48 00 94 | 3111615 |
+----------------+-----------------------+----------+
| Germany | +49 (0) 69 2000 1800 | 3111615 |
+----------------+-----------------------+----------+
| Asia | +852 3008 0334 | 3111615 |
+----------------+-----------------------+----------+
| Switzerland | +41 (0) 22 567 5709 | 3111615 |
+----------------+-----------------------+----------+
| United Kingdom | +44 (0) 207 984 7568 | 3111615 |
+----------------+-----------------------+----------+
| United States | +1 719-457-0820 | 3111615 |
+----------------+-----------------------+----------+








Contact details



Ian Kelly

Head of Investor Relations

+44 (203) 207 8561

ikelly(at)scor.com



Marie-Laurence Bouchon

Head of Group Communications

+33 (0) 158 44 8819

mbouchon(at)scor.com



http://www.scor.com/

SCOR Invitation:
http://hugin.info/143549/R/2073917/779637.pdf



