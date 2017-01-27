INVITATION: SCOR GROUP 2016 ANNUAL RESULTS

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Invitation

27 January 2017





SCOR GROUP 2016 ANNUAL RESULTS







INVITATION TO ANALYST AND INVESTOR



PRESENTATION AND CONFERENCE CALL









on Wednesday 22 February 2017

at 09:30 CET (08:30 GMT)



The conference call will be held in English



and followed by a Q&A session









The press release and investor presentation will be published on our website on

22 February 2017 by 07:30 CET (06:30 GMT) at the latest.







We invite you to join this meeting:







· On our website www.scor.com via live audio webcast (a recorded version

will also be available after the conference)



· By telephone (a recorded version will also be available after the

conference) (see next page for conference call details)











*



* ***** *







Conference call in English - 09:30 CET (08:30 GMT)







· On the SCOR website





Connect to www.scor.com to follow the live webcast in English and download all

the documents



relating to the SCOR group 2016 Annual Results.







* By telephone







The direct dial-in numbers, to be called ten minutes before the start of the

conference, are:







+----------------+----------------------+----------+

| Location | Phone Number | Pin code |

+----------------+----------------------+----------+

| France | +33 (0)1 76 77 22 74 | 3111615 |

+----------------+----------------------+----------+

| Germany | +49 (0)69 2222 13420 | 3111615 |



+----------------+----------------------+----------+

| Asia | +852 6963 0855 | 3111615 |

+----------------+----------------------+----------+

| Switzerland | +41 (0)22 567 5729 | 3111615 |

+----------------+----------------------+----------+

| United Kingdom | +44 (0)330 336 9105 | 3111615 |

+----------------+----------------------+----------+

| United States | +1 719-457-1036 | 3111615 |

+----------------+----------------------+----------+







You will be asked by an operator to indicate which meeting you wish to

participate in, please quote: "SCOR Conference".



At the end of the presentation you will be able to put your questions to the

SCOR Executive Team.



A replay will be available from the end of the conference until 8 March 2017

inclusive, by dialing:







+----------------+-----------------------+----------+

| Location | Phone Number | Pin code |

+----------------+-----------------------+----------+

| France | +33 (0) 1 70 48 00 94 | 3111615 |

+----------------+-----------------------+----------+

| Germany | +49 (0) 69 2000 1800 | 3111615 |

+----------------+-----------------------+----------+

| Asia | +852 3008 0334 | 3111615 |

+----------------+-----------------------+----------+

| Switzerland | +41 (0) 22 567 5709 | 3111615 |

+----------------+-----------------------+----------+

| United Kingdom | +44 (0) 207 984 7568 | 3111615 |

+----------------+-----------------------+----------+

| United States | +1 719-457-0820 | 3111615 |

+----------------+-----------------------+----------+

















Contact details







Ian Kelly



Head of Investor Relations



+44 (203) 207 8561



ikelly(at)scor.com







Marie-Laurence Bouchon



Head of Group Communications



+33 (0) 158 44 8819



mbouchon(at)scor.com







http://www.scor.com/



SCOR photo gallery



Twitter: (at)SCOR_SE

















SCOR Invitation:

http://hugin.info/143549/R/2073917/779637.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: SCOR via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.scor.com/en.html



PressRelease by

SCOR

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/27/2017 - 10:23

Language: English

News-ID 520340

Character count: 4986

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SCOR

Stadt: Paris





Number of hits: 41



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease