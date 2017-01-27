(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Orange and Maxime Prévot, Walloon Minister of Public Works and Road Safety, are
proud to announce that the Walloon Public Service received the "Agoria Smart
Cities Award 2017" for the crowd monitoring initiative to solve the mobility
problems resulting from the growing success of the Pairi Daiza family park. An
action plan was imminent for the community of Gages to improve the daily life of
its inhabitants during peak season, as well as the optimisation of traffic
through the region as the roads could not handle heavy traffic jams.
Last year the park attracted during peak season over 1 million Belgian and
foreign visitors, which led to a huge number of vehicles in the villages
surrounding the park. To improve the accessibility of this important park and
limit the impact of heavy traffic for its inhabitants, Maxime Prévot asked the
Walloon Public Service in July to study the feasibility of a mobility solution.
To better understand how many vehicles crossed the region, where they came from,
and which roads they took when visiting the park, the Walloon Public Service
ordered via a public contract an innovative crowd monitoring solution to map
mobility issues. The results of the analysis conducted by Orange and Cropland
will lead to a new mobility plan adapted to the traffic increase by Pairi Daiza.
"Agoria Smart Cities Award" for Pairi Daiza crowd monitoring project
The General Directory of the Walloon Public Service explains: "Nice spring
weather and the immense success of the panda bears lead to enormous traffic jams
in the wide surroundings of Pairi Daiza last year. In addition to long queuing
times for park visitors, locals were often blocked in their cars not knowing
which roads to take. To solve the traffic issues, we wanted to partner with a
reliable party that could analyse the situation before we started making the
necessary changes in our mobility plan. We selected Cropland and Orange to
provide us with all the necessary info and analysis to improve mobility in our
region."
Michaël Trabbia, CEO of Orange Belgium, elaborates: "Together with Cropland we
used our innovative methodology to create 6 areas around Pairi Daiza to map
traffic, based on the data captured from the masts in Ath and Mons as from the
opening of the park in March 2016. We also installed an antenna in the park to
target the visitors data and exclude the inhabitants or tourists not visiting
the park. Thanks to our origin-destination matrix and a moving timeframe per
area we were able to map inhabitants along with national and international
visitors on main roads and visiting the park. Because our tool allows us to go
back in time (up to 1 year) we gathered valuable information (completely
anonymised at the source) about the amount and origin of people moving in these
specific areas since the opening of the park: during peak hours, holidays, the
weekend. This valuable information helped the Walloon Public Service to better
understand the traffic problems in the region. This is a nice example of the
power of big data solutions that service smart cities with an absolute guaranty
of the privacy of personal data."
Cropland and Orange offer these crowd-monitoring solutions to cities,
governments, and all parties who encounter mobility challenges, in order to
better understand traffic jams before improving their mobility plan.
The advantages of crowd monitoring
Crowd monitoring offers numerous new possibilities for cities and
municipalities, besides the monitoring of crowds. For example, the Cropland-
Orange tool can measure the impact of weather conditions on how a crowd moves,
the pressure on the feeder roads to and from the event, and much more.
Not only can crowd monitoring improve mobility and safety during events, it can
also help cities and municipalities improve their marketing. Day tourism, stay
over tourism, and the organisation of events all have major economic impacts on
a city. New measurement techniques and "big data" analytical tools make it
possible to detect and map out mobile devices and offer valuable info that can
be used to decide where city marketing needs to focus: where do most visitors
come from, how long do they spend in a specific area...
Data privacy is always respected
The sources of the analytical data are anonymised traffic data from the Orange
network. The data are anonymised at the source and filtered via specific
algorithms in order to comply with the regulations on the protection of personal
data at all times.
***
Maxime Prévot is pleased with the results obtained from the new technology
Orange offered. He wishes to encourage such partnerships in the future as they
offer adequate solutions to improve the mobility on Walloon roads and therefore
also ensure the safety of the drivers.
***
About Orange Belgium
Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators on the Belgian
market, with over 3 million customers, and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary
Orange Communications Luxembourg.
As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet
and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services
to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+
technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.
Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European
and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one
of the world leaders for telecommunication services to enterprises.
Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).
More information on: corporate.orange.be, www.orange.be or follow us on
Twitter: (at)pressOrangeBe.
Press contact
Annelore Marynissen - annelore.marynissen(at)orange.com - +32 (0) 479 01 60 58
Jean-Pascal Bouillon - jean-pascal.bouillon(at)orange.com - +32 (0) 473 94 87 31
press(at)orange.be
Contact investors
Siddy Jobe - ir(at)orange.be - +32(0)2 745 80 92
About Cropland
Cropland seeks the added value of data by applying advanced pattern and text
mining analyses and correlating different data sources with one another in order
to generate new insights and understanding. Cropland processes and analyses data
using 4 applications: Behavibility©, Traceability, Connectability and
Readability. You can find more information about the activities and customers of
Cropland on its website www.cropland.be.
Contact person: Peter Rakers: peter(at)cropland.be and +32 495 207 204
Contact person Walloon Public Service: Audrey Jacquiez - porte-parole du
Ministre Maxime PREVOT - +32 (0)497 16 18 61
Agoria Smart Cities Award - NL:
http://hugin.info/134974/R/2073906/779632.pdf
Agoria Smart Cities Award - FR:
http://hugin.info/134974/R/2073906/779631.pdf
Agoria Smart Cities Award - UK:
http://hugin.info/134974/R/2073906/779630.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Orange Belgium via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.orange.be
Date: 01/27/2017 - 11:00
Language: English
News-ID 520342
Character count: 8242
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Orange Belgium
Stadt: Brussels
Number of hits: 60
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.817
|Registriert Heute:
|18
|Registriert Gestern:
|24
|Mitglied(er) online:
|4
|Gäste Online:
|259
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.