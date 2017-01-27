Orange Belgium: The General Directory of the Walloon Public Service wins the Agoria Smart Cities Award 2017. Orange and Cropland developed the crowd monitoring solution

Orange and Maxime Prévot, Walloon Minister of Public Works and Road Safety, are

proud to announce that the Walloon Public Service received the "Agoria Smart

Cities Award 2017" for the crowd monitoring initiative to solve the mobility

problems resulting from the growing success of the Pairi Daiza family park. An

action plan was imminent for the community of Gages to improve the daily life of

its inhabitants during peak season, as well as the optimisation of traffic

through the region as the roads could not handle heavy traffic jams.



Last year the park attracted during peak season over 1 million Belgian and

foreign visitors, which led to a huge number of vehicles in the villages

surrounding the park. To improve the accessibility of this important park and

limit the impact of heavy traffic for its inhabitants, Maxime Prévot asked the

Walloon Public Service in July to study the feasibility of a mobility solution.

To better understand how many vehicles crossed the region, where they came from,

and which roads they took when visiting the park, the Walloon Public Service

ordered via a public contract an innovative crowd monitoring solution to map

mobility issues. The results of the analysis conducted by Orange and Cropland

will lead to a new mobility plan adapted to the traffic increase by Pairi Daiza.



"Agoria Smart Cities Award" for Pairi Daiza crowd monitoring project

The General Directory of the Walloon Public Service explains: "Nice spring

weather and the immense success of the panda bears lead to enormous traffic jams

in the wide surroundings of Pairi Daiza last year. In addition to long queuing

times for park visitors, locals were often blocked in their cars not knowing

which roads to take. To solve the traffic issues, we wanted to partner with a

reliable party that could analyse the situation before we started making the



necessary changes in our mobility plan. We selected Cropland and Orange to

provide us with all the necessary info and analysis to improve mobility in our

region."



Michaël Trabbia, CEO of Orange Belgium, elaborates: "Together with Cropland we

used our innovative methodology to create 6 areas around Pairi Daiza to map

traffic, based on the data captured from the masts in Ath and Mons as from the

opening of the park in March 2016. We also installed an antenna in the park to

target the visitors data and exclude the inhabitants or tourists not visiting

the park. Thanks to our origin-destination matrix and a moving timeframe per

area we were able to map inhabitants along with national and international

visitors on main roads and visiting the park. Because our tool allows us to go

back in time (up to 1 year) we gathered valuable information (completely

anonymised at the source) about the amount and origin of people moving in these

specific areas since the opening of the park: during peak hours, holidays, the

weekend. This valuable information helped the Walloon Public Service to better

understand the traffic problems in the region. This is a nice example of the

power of big data solutions that service smart cities with an absolute guaranty

of the privacy of personal data."



Cropland and Orange offer these crowd-monitoring solutions to cities,

governments, and all parties who encounter mobility challenges, in order to

better understand traffic jams before improving their mobility plan.



The advantages of crowd monitoring

Crowd monitoring offers numerous new possibilities for cities and

municipalities, besides the monitoring of crowds. For example, the Cropland-

Orange tool can measure the impact of weather conditions on how a crowd moves,

the pressure on the feeder roads to and from the event, and much more.



Not only can crowd monitoring improve mobility and safety during events, it can

also help cities and municipalities improve their marketing. Day tourism, stay

over tourism, and the organisation of events all have major economic impacts on

a city. New measurement techniques and "big data" analytical tools make it

possible to detect and map out mobile devices and offer valuable info that can

be used to decide where city marketing needs to focus: where do most visitors

come from, how long do they spend in a specific area...



Data privacy is always respected

The sources of the analytical data are anonymised traffic data from the Orange

network. The data are anonymised at the source and filtered via specific

algorithms in order to comply with the regulations on the protection of personal

data at all times.



Maxime Prévot is pleased with the results obtained from the new technology

Orange offered. He wishes to encourage such partnerships in the future as they

offer adequate solutions to improve the mobility on Walloon roads and therefore

also ensure the safety of the drivers.

About Orange Belgium



Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators on the Belgian

market, with over 3 million customers, and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary

Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet

and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services

to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+

technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European

and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one

of the world leaders for telecommunication services to enterprises.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

More information on: corporate.orange.be, www.orange.be or follow us on

Twitter: (at)pressOrangeBe.



Press contact

Annelore Marynissen - annelore.marynissen(at)orange.com - +32 (0) 479 01 60 58

Jean-Pascal Bouillon - jean-pascal.bouillon(at)orange.com - +32 (0) 473 94 87 31

press(at)orange.be

Contact investors

Siddy Jobe - ir(at)orange.be - +32(0)2 745 80 92



About Cropland



Cropland seeks the added value of data by applying advanced pattern and text

mining analyses and correlating different data sources with one another in order

to generate new insights and understanding. Cropland processes and analyses data

using 4 applications: Behavibility©, Traceability, Connectability and

Readability. You can find more information about the activities and customers of

Cropland on its website www.cropland.be.

Contact person: Peter Rakers: peter(at)cropland.be and +32 495 207 204



Contact person Walloon Public Service: Audrey Jacquiez - porte-parole du

Ministre Maxime PREVOT - +32 (0)497 16 18 61





Agoria Smart Cities Award - NL:

http://hugin.info/134974/R/2073906/779632.pdf



Agoria Smart Cities Award - FR:

http://hugin.info/134974/R/2073906/779631.pdf



Agoria Smart Cities Award - UK:

http://hugin.info/134974/R/2073906/779630.pdf







