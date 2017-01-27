Solgari partners with m-hance to offer cloud communications to its Microsoft Dynamics CRM customers

m-hance boosts portfolio with Solgaris cloud-based telephony solutions

(firmenpresse) - London  January 27, 2017  Solgari, the global provider of the worlds first complete enterprise cloud business communications software solution, has today announced its partnership with m-hance, a Microsoft Dynamics Gold Partner. The partnership will enable m-hance to provide its Microsoft Dynamics CRM customers with a complete end-to-end cloud telephony solution.



Solgari extends m-hances existing offerings by delivering a host of cloud-based telephony solutions to its customers in the UK and Ireland, enabling them to better meet their customers communication needs, as well as target new sectors with contact centre and call handling requirements. Customers can now maximise the value of their Microsoft Dynamics investment and extend the functionality of their CRM solution. Solgari provides all telephony services through an integrated cloud software platform that requires no on-site maintenance, resulting in substantial cost savings.



Solgari is the perfect partner for m-hance, said Steve Driscoll, CEO of m-hance. Microsoft Dynamics 365 (CRM) is fast becoming an essential tool for todays businesses. Indeed, sales and marketing departments are constantly looking for new ways to make their campaigns more effective. We have a range of customers, both large and small, across a number of industries, and it was becoming increasingly important for us to offer a scalable solution that would enable all of our customers to better meet their communication and contact centre needs. Solgaris solution is secure, agile and integrates well with Microsoft Dynamics 365 (CRM), making them the perfect partner to help our customers harness the full power of voice and video communications.



m-hance is a business solutions provider and Microsoft Dynamics Gold Partner, providing Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Dynamics GP, SharePoint and Office 365 to a range of customers from the construction, manufacturing, not-for-profit, wholesale distribution, sports and professional services sectors.





We are delighted to announce our partnership with m-hance, said Sheelagh Hawkins, director of channel, partnerships and alliances at Solgari. By integrating our cloud telephony solution with Microsoft Dynamics 365 (CRM), we are now the perfect choice for Microsoft customers that want to reduce communication costs, meet compliance requirements, and further enhance the front-end user experience. We are looking forward to working with m-hance and helping them expand their customer base in the UK and Ireland.







About m-hance

m-hance is an award-winning Microsoft Dynamics Gold Partner and a leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 (Microsoft Dynamics CRM), Microsoft Dynamics GP, SharePoint and Office 365. As the largest Microsoft Dynamics GP Partner in Europe, m-hance has over twenty years experience in supporting its customers with their ERP, CRM, SharePoint and hosting requirements. For more information, please visit http://m-hance.com/



About Solgari

Solgari has developed the technology, network and partnerships to deliver the worlds first complete enterprise cloud business communications software solution. No boxes, no licenses, no software upgrades, no capital expenditure, Solgari is unique. Solgari is a licensed telco, integrated with a scalable and modular cloud software platform, providing every service from Cloud Telephony, Call & Video Conferencing, Desktop Sharing up to the most intelligent Contact Centre, covering call encryption and meeting FCA, SEC, Central Bank and PCI DSS Compliance. Solgaris customers can pick and choose the services required, where and when through a subscription based model. For more information, please visit the company website and learn more about Solgaris solutions at www.solgari.com

