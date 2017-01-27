Lithium Americas Completes Initial Share Subscription under Ganfeng Investment Agreement

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/27/17 -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC)(OTCQX: LACDF) ("LAC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the initial common share subscription contemplated under the Investment Agreement with GFL International Co., Ltd. ("Ganfeng"), as previously announced on January 19, 2017. In accordance with the Agreement, the Company issued to Ganfeng 11,250,000 common shares at a price of C$0.85 per share, for an aggregate cash subscription of C$9,562,500. The common shares are subject to a four month hold expiring May 27, 2017.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas, together with its joint venture partner SQM, is developing the Cauchari-Olaroz Lithium project, located in Jujuy, Argentina, through its 50% interest in Minera Exar S.A. In addition, Lithium Americas owns 100% of the Lithium Nevada project (formerly Kings Valley project), and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oil-based drilling fluids, coatings, and specialty chemicals.
Contacts:
Lithium Americas Corp.
Investor Relations
778-656-5820
Date: 01/27/2017 - 12:00
Language: English
News-ID 520350
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Lithium Americas Corp.
Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA
Number of hits: 8
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.817
|Registriert Heute:
|18
|Registriert Gestern:
|24
|Mitglied(er) online:
|4
|Gäste Online:
|264
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.